Math puzzle for MIAA football: 12-minute quarters the goal, but at Gillette, the number is 10, for now

The state championship games — played partially in Foxborough since 2007 and exclusively since 2017 — were the focus of much of the debate during Tuesday’s meeting. The biggest sticking point continues to be the need for 10-minute quarters in games at Gillette, as opposed to the 12-minute quarters that are used throughout the rest of the regular season and postseason. MIAA assistant director Richard Pearson said that “[12-minute quarters], six games, is not a possibility in a single day. It’s just mathematics.”

The committee voted, 15-0-2, to accept the format for the 2021 postseason in the fall, the first to be played under the new statewide tournament setup. Championship games in eight divisions are tentatively slated to be played Dec. 3-4 at Gillette Stadium.

While the pandemic-delayed high school football schedule kicked off across Eastern Massachusetts in Fall II last week, the MIAA Football Committee spent much of Tuesday’s hourlong virtual meeting looking ahead to the other season to be played in 2021.

Committee members asked if the schedule could be altered to have five games at Gillette on the first Saturday of December, either by adding a third game Friday, or moving games to a different site. Pearson said the MIAA is contractually obligated, with Gillette and Kraft Productions in a deal signed in 2018, to have six games on the Saturday date through 2021.

“This is a relationship with a private business entity [that] has a business interest for their success, as well, and the ability to pull it off,” Pearson said. “So, that materially is the challenge between five and six games.”

The committee agreed to approve the format for this season with the 10-minute quarters at Gillette, with the intention of exploring all options for 2022 and beyond.

Milton coach Steve Dembowski stressed the Mass. High School Football Coaches Association is looking for consistency from Week 1 to championship weekend, whatever number that is.

“The game does change with eight [fewer] minutes,” Dembowski said. “If this is going to be a one-year deal, I do think we need to at least engage conversation with Gillette if we can do three games on Friday in the future or something like that.

“To alter the game eight minutes after playing 11 or 12 games to get to Gillette, it’s different. It affects the amount of possessions, and decisions that go into the game. We would just like consistency.”

Dennis-Yarmouth principal Paul Funk agreed with the desire for 12-minute quarters, but also acknowledged he is in favor of whatever format would get all championship games into Gillette. As a coach, he led the Dolphins to Super Bowls at Gillette in 2017 and ’13, but saw the other side by having to play at Manning Field in Lynn in 2011.

“There’s no experience like at Gillette,” Funk said. “I would hope the kids in the Commonwealth had the opportunity to experience that.”

Pearson added there is an issue with conforming to National Federation of High School rules by moving away from 12-minute quarters; previous requests by the MIAA have been denied. The arrangement with Gillette has been allowed as a one-day contract, he said.

The approved 2021 format also includes procedures for scheduling games for non-playoff teams, or those eliminated from the first round of the 16-team brackets. While the playoff brackets will be statewide, there will be four sectional non-playoff scheduling committees (North, South, Central, West) that will be tasked with arranging the non-playoff games.

The MIAA’s power rating system will be used as a guide for non-playoff matchups. Other considerations will include: leagues/rivalries; competitiveness; home/away; and avoiding rematches where possible.

Schools will need to declare by 10 p.m. Saturday if they choose not to participate in a non-playoff game the following week. Schools also will not be allowed to schedule non-playoff games (or scrimmages) on their own, and any team that does not adhere can be barred from playing in the postseason the following year.

The committee also voted, 16-0-1, to accept a 14-point cap for the margin of victory in any game for the MIAA’s new power ratings formula. Jim O’Leary (St. John’s Prep) said the Tournament Management Committee, of which he is chair, considered values of 19 and 21 points, but settled on 14 for sportsmanship purposes.

“Obviously 14 is not a lot in today’s world of offense,” Dembowski said. “That can be made up in a quarter easily if you’ve got competitive teams.”

O’Leary said the TMC would be open to making tweaks to the process down the road after seeing how it goes for at least one full season.

