Nine lives: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick to sign with Washington for one year, $10 million

Multiple reports put the value of the expected one-year deal at $10 million with an additional $2 million in incentives.

Washington has agreed to sign veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick , according to a person with direct knowledge of the move. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal cannot be official until the NFL’s year starts Wednesday.

Fitzpatrick gives Washington more experience at football’s most important position after it released Alex Smith. The team now has Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke, and Kyle Allen under contract at quarterback.

Fitzpatrick — who has earned the “FitzMagic” nickname for his late-game heroics — has never been on a playoff team in his 16 seasons.

Fitzpatrick is joining his ninth team after stints with the Rams, Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans, Jets, Buccaneers, and Dolphins. The 38-year-old Harvard product started seven games last season for Miami, throwing for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions.

Fitzpatrick, who was a seventh-round pick in the same 2005 draft where Smith went first, has since appeared in 165 games. He has 223 touchdowns, 179 interceptions and thrown for 34,977 yards.

Saints keep Winston in QB mix

The Saints are bringing back quarterback Jameis Winston on a one-year contract.

The move comes on the heels of Drew Brees’s decision over the weekend to retire and provides Winston a chance to compete with Taysom Hill to be New Orleans’s starter.

Winston entered the NFL with high expectations after winning the 2013 Heisman Trophy and being selected first overall by Tampa Bay in the 2015 NFL Draft. He started five seasons for the Buccaneers, who allowed Winston to walk in free agency in 2020

In 2019, Winston led the NFL with 5,109 yards passing and ranked second with 33 touchdown passes, but also obtained the dubious distinction of being the first NFL QB with at least 30 TDs and 30 interceptions in the same season.

Winston played only sparingly in his first season in New Orleans, even when Brees missed four games with rib and lung injuries. Hill went 3-1 as a starter in Brees’s absence.

In all, Winston appeared in four regular season games for New Orleans, completing 7 of 11 passes for 75 yards. He also took the field for a trick play in an NFC divisional round playoff loss to Tampa Bay, completing a 56-yard touchdown pass to Tre’Quan Smith to gave the Saints a 13-10 lead.

In his career, Winston has appeared in 76 regular-season games with 70 starts, completing 61.4 percent of his passes for 19,812 yards and 121 touchdowns, while also throwing 88 interceptions. He also has rushed for 1,040 yards and 10 touchdowns. But the Bucs struggled to win with Winston, going 28-42 in games he started.

Raiders to cut loose star center

The Raiders are planning to release star center Rodney Hudson as part of a major overhaul of the team’s offensive line, one of the most expensive in the league.

Hudson, an elite pass-blocking center, made Pro Bowls in 2016, ’17, and ’19, and was a second-team All-Pro in 2019, as well. He missed only three games in 2015 and one in 2019, and played every snap in each of the other four seasons.

A person familiar with the move said Hudson will be released with two years left on his contract.

The team has agreed to trade right tackle Trent Brown to New England and cut left guard Richie Incognito. Right guard Gabe Jackson is also expected to be cut, but that move hasn’t happened yet.

The only starter from 2020 assured of returning is 2018 first-round left tackle Kolton Miller. Denzelle Good, who filled in as a starter at both right tackle and left guard last season, is set to become a free agent Wednesday.

Titans dump CB Jackson, T Kelly

The Titans are releasing a pair of starters in cornerback Adoree Jackson and right tackle Dennis Kelly to clear salary-cap space.

Kelly signed a three-year, $21 million deal exactly a year ago, then started all 16 games at right tackle. Tennessee acquired him in a trade with Philadelphia in 2016, and Kelly played in 74 games over the past five seasons.

The Titans picked up the fifth-year option on Jackson, the 18th overall pick in 2017, last year as well. Jackson was due $10.24 million under that option. Jackson started 41 of 46 games for the Titans but a knee injury just before the start of the season limited him to three games in 2020.

Jaguars reel in CB Griffin for $44.5 million

A person familiar with negotiations says the Jaguars and former Seattle cornerback Shaquill Griffin have agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $44.5 million and includes $29 million guaranteed, the most significant move for new coach Urban Meyer in his NFL debut.

Griffin will be an immediate starter opposite CJ Henderson, the ninth overall pick in the 2020 draft, and could help the Jaguars have one of the league’s best coverage tandems.

Griffin has 48 pass breakups, including six interceptions, in four years with the Seahawks. He had a career-best three picks last season and made the Pro Bowl as an alternate in 2019.

His twin brother, Shaquem, could join him in Jacksonville. The Seahawks aren’t expected to place a restricted free agent tender on him, meaning he would become a free agent Wednesday. The brothers grew up in St. Petersburg, about four hours away, and played in college at UCF.

The Jaguars have now landed 10 free agents to go along with re-signing guard/center Tyler Shatley and cornerbacks Tre Herndon and Sidney Jones.

They added two more backups Tuesday: former Baltimore defensive end Jihad Ward and former Carolina tight end Chris Manhertz.

Jacksonville opened free agency with more salary cap space (about $73 million) than any other NFL team. But Meyer and general manager Trent Baalke landed none of the top free agents available until agreeing to terms with Griffin.

Browns add McKinley to DL

Looking to bolster their pass rush and complement All-Pro Myles Garrett, the Browns plan to sign free defensive end Takkarist McKinley, a person familiar with the negotiations told the AP.

McKinley, who was a first-round pick by Atlanta in 2017, will sign a one-year, $4 million contract, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The 25-year-old McKinley may not be a household name, and he’s had some issues, but he may be able to help the Browns free up Garrett from double teams and gives them depth up front after choosing not to re-sign free agent end Olivier Vernon and releasing Adrian Clayborn.

McKinley had 13 combined sacks over his first two seasons, but only 4½ over the next two. The Falcons didn’t pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, and cut him after four games last season while he dealt with a groin injury.

He was claimed by Cincinnati and San Francisco but failed physicals. He was claimed by Las Vegas, but went on injured reserve.

Bengals rush to grab Hendrickson

Cincinnati grabbed one of the top pass-rush threats available, giving former Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson $60 million over four years, with $32 million paid in the first two seasons, according to a person with knowledge of the contract.

How important is the Bengals’ new edge rusher? Hendrickson had 13½ sacks in 2020; Cincinnati as a team had 17, fewest in the league.

The Bengals also reached agreement with Pittsburgh safety Mike Hilton on a four-year, $24 million contract, also according to a person with knowledge of the deal. Hilton, 31, figures to play mostly as a slot defender.

Steelers make hard choices

The Steelers cut veteran inside linebacker Vince Williams, a move that will save them $4 million against the salary cup, but also leaves the inside linebacker group thin and relatively inexperienced.

Pittsburgh also re-signed cornerback Cam Sutton to a two-year deal worth $9 million and brought back offensive tackle Zach Banner, who won the right tackle job out of training camp last summer only to suffer a season-ending knee injury in the opener against the Giants.

Williams’s exit follows the departure of outside linebacker Bud Dupree, nickel back Mike Hilton, and defensive tackle Tyson Alualu in free agency. The exodus represents a significant change for a defense that led the NFL in sacks and finished third in both yards against and points against.

Vikings revamp DL

The Vikings released defensive tackle Shamar Stephen, continuing the overhaul of a front four that fell off badly last season. Stephen’s departure will clear $3.75 million in space under the salary cap for 2021 for the Vikings, who will carry about $1.33 million in dead money for unaccounted-for bonus proration.

Stephen signed a three-year contract as a free agent in 2019 with a $4 million signing bonus. The Vikings agreed to terms on Monday with his replacement, former Giants starter Dalvin Tomlinson.

Broncos decide to keep Miller

The Broncos exercised star linebacker Von Miller’s 2021 option. The move engages the final season of the six-year, $114.5 million contract Miller signed in 2016 in the aftermath of his Super Bowl 50 MVP performance. It also guarantees him $7 million of his $17.5 million base salary . . . The Cowboys are bringing back one of their special teams aces in C.J. Goodwin and adding veteran Ty Nsekhe as a backup tackle as their quiet opening to free agency continues. Goodwin, a cornerback, agreed to a $3.5 million, two-year contract, agent Drew Rosenhaus said. Nsekhe, a Dallas-area native who spent the past two seasons in Buffalo after four years in Washington, has accepted a one-year contract, according to his agency, Elite Loyalty Sports. Those moves come a day after long snapper Jake McQuaide agreed to a one-year contract with Dallas, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. McQuaide’s arrival signals the end of L.P. Ladouceur’s 16-year run as the long snapper of the Cowboys. Ladouceur, who turned 40 last weekend, set the record last year for most NFL games by a Canadian-born player (253) . . . The Bears and defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $11.5 million . . . Veteran cornerback Tramon Williams announced via social media on his 38th birthday that he’s retiring from football. Williams’s 34 interceptions had ranked him second among all active players behind Richard Sherman (36). Williams made 153 starts in 205 regular-season games. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2010 while playing for a Packers team that won the Super Bowl that season.



