Patriots continue free agent spending spree, sign tight end Hunter Henry to three-year deal

The contract, which has a maximum value of $37.5 million with $25 million guaranteed, comes a day after the club locked up the other top tight end on the free agent market, Jonnu Smith, for four years and $50 million.

Bill Belichick continued his free agent shopping spree Tuesday morning, with the Patriots agreeing to terms on a three-year deal with tight end Hunter Henry, a league source confirmed.

Of all of Cam Newton’s playful nicknames from last year, “Dolla Bill” has turned out to be the most prescient and accurate of them all.

Henry, 26, who is listed at 6 feet 5 inches and 250 pounds, has played his first five NFL seasons with the Chargers.

New England has now agreed to pay $137.5 million in guarantees over the first two days of the legal negotiating period. All of the deals will become official Wednesday when the new league year begins.

Belichick has long admired Henry, with whom he first became acquainted when Henry played at Pulaski Academy in Little Rock before matriculating at Arkansas.

Belichick’s friend Kevin Kelly was Henry’s high school coach.

“He had a great career there, went to Arkansas and had a great career at Arkansas,” Belichick said in December as the Patriots prepared to play the Chargers. “He went to the Chargers and with [Virgil] Green out, he’s really played the Y role this year and showed good ability to block, catch. He runs a variety of routes.

“He’s come back off the [ACL] injury and has been a very, very productive player for them, along with all their other good skill players. But he’s done a good job for them in the running game as well as the passing game.”

Henry played under the franchise tag ($10.6 million) last year in Los Angeles and became a favorite target of Rookie of the Year quarterback Justin Herbert, collecting 60 catches for 613 yards and 4 touchdowns.

The Patriots, who have received minimal production from the tight end spot over the last two seasons, are signaling that the position will once again become one of prominence in their offense.

