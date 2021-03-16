Providence women’s hockey comes up empty in loss to Wisconsin in NCAA quarterfinals

The Providence College women’s hockey team managed just 12 shots on goal against Kennedy Blair, Wisconsin’s star goaltender, and the seventh-seeded Friars fell to the second-seeded Badgers, 3-0, Tuesday in the NCAA Division 1 quarterfinals in Erie, Pa.

“Super proud of our team getting to this stage of the season,” Providence coach Matt Kelly said. “They battled and they competed all year long, and that’s all you can ask for.”

The Friars (12-8-1), ranked ninth nationally and playing in their first NCAA Tournament since 2005, stayed within reach of the second-ranked Badgers (15-3-1), trailing, 1-0, through 40 minutes before Sophie Shirley scored her first of two goals 3:35 into the third period. She added an empty netter with 1:37 remaining. Brette Pettet scored Wisconsin’s first goal 12:54 into the first period.