Red Sox righthander Tanner Houck’s wild spring training continues

Facing a Braves lineup with four lefthanded hitters and two switch-hitters, Houck couldn’t get through the third inning. He allowed three runs on three hits, four walks, and a hit batter.

The Sox have encouraged the 24-year-old righthander to challenge hitters with his fastball and slider while he works on a splitter as his third pitch.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday morning that he wanted to see Tanner Houck fill up the strike zone when he faced the Atlanta Braves later in the day.

“It’s just part of it,” Houck said. “If I were perfect then it would be easy.”

Said Cora: “From the get-go today it was a grind for him as far as his release point. The stuff, it was still there. But we need to pound the strike zone with his stuff. That’s the most important thing and he knows it.”

Houck had three strong starts at the close of last season, the final one against Atlanta on Sept. 26, when he allowed one run over six innings and struck out 10.

But the Sox didn’t pencil Houck into the rotation for this season. They knew he had work to do and that has shown up in spring training, where he has walked 10 in 6⅓ innings and allowed six earned runs.

Houck seems likely to open the season in Worcester with the reserve group. In a year where rotation depth could be more important than ever given the unknown effects last season will have on the health of pitchers, he’s an important player.

As is Matt Andriese, who pitched four shutout innings in relief of Houck. He has allowed three runs over nine innings in camp. He’ll likely be in the bullpen to open the season but could get occasional starts.

Opening act?

Eduardo Rodriguez is the scheduled starter against the Twins on Wednesday with the goal of going five innings. That lines Rodriguez up to start on Opening Day, but the Sox have yet to make any announcement.

The Sox had their starters pitch once every six days through the first two weeks. This turn through the rotation will get them on a five-day routine.

Garrett Richards is scheduled to start Thursday in an intrasquad game with Nate Eovaldi, Martín Pérez, and Nick Pivetta pitching the three games after that.

The Sox never gave much consideration to a six-man rotation.

Santana still hospitalized

Danny Santana is expected to remain hospitalized for at least another few days because of an infected right foot that required a procedure on Monday.

“It’s a tough one,” Cora said. “He feels a lot better. It’s going to take a while. It’s not sooner rather than later.”

Santana, who was signed to a minor league contract on March 7, was not a contender for the Opening Day roster as he recovers from elbow surgery. But the Sox hoped he’d be an option early in the season. His timetable is now pushed back.

Three more cuts

The Sox optioned righthanders Eduard Bazardo and John Schreiber to the alternate site along with catcher Connor Wong. Before he was demoted, Wong belted a long solo homer against the Braves and caught five innings. The Sox have been impressed with his improved skills behind the plate … The Twins and Red Sox will have a doubleheader of sorts on Wednesday. The teams are playing at JetBlue Park at 1:05 p.m. and have a B game scheduled at the same time on one of the practice fields … Equipment manager Edward “Pookie” Jackson was promoted to visiting clubhouse manager. Jackson has been with the organization since 1994 and on the major league staff since ’95. Joe Cochran, who has been with the Sox since 1984, was named senior clubhouse adviser.

