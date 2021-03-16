Red Sox will use robots to disinfect Fenway Park while fans attend games

The Red Sox will employ a rolling squad of ultraviolet light-emitting disinfecting robots to keep Fenway Park safe this season.

Designed to kill the COVID-19 virus and its variants, the robots made by the Surfacide company will be used to keep high-touch points at the ballpark as hygienic as possible once fans begin reentering for the first time since the end of the 2019 season.

When the Red Sox open their 81-game home slate April 1 at 12 percent capacity, the 4,500 fans and hundreds of employees at Fenway might encounter the robots, which consist of a trio of slim black cylinders set on a four-wheel base. The towers work as a team, using laser mapping to allow them to get as near as possible to high-touch surfaces before blasting them with a burst of UV rays that destroy genetic bonds of coronaviruses and other pathogens within five minutes.