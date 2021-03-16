Tewksbury’s football team rewarded for its patience in win over Dracut

“Everybody is conscious of doing things the right way,” said Tewksbury coach Brian Aylward. “Especially this early in the season. If it was a matter of postponing or cancelling the game, we were ready to play on Monday, knowing we had the short turnaround on Friday.”

The game was moved to Monday so that Dracut players who spent time in quarantine could get their 15 practices in to be eligible for games. Now the ninth-ranked Redmen have three days to prepare for a Friday night game at Chelmsford.

On a frigid night, the Tewksbury football team leaned on its defense and ground game, finally breaking through for a couple of short rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter of the Merrimack Valley Conference tilt to secure a 21-0 victory over Dracut.

Tewksbury senior back/linebacker Kalu Olu was unable to play due to contact tracing, but senior running back Kyle Darrigo and linebacker Will McKay stepped up in his absence.

After Michael Kelly rushed for a 10-yard score late in the second quarter, McKay and the defense came up with key stops to control field position. Early in the fourth quarter, senior quarterback Ryne Rametta plunged in for a 1-yard rushing score and Darrigo added a 7-yard rushing touchdown a midway through the fourth.

“Kyle Darrigo might be the smallest workhorse back in the state, but he’s tough as nails. He runs hard, gives us 100 percent and he’s done it for three years for us,” Aylward said. “We had a lot of new guys out there. We only have about five guys with experience and [Olu] was in quarantine. It’s just another added element to prepare for, you almost have to re-tool on the fly to get whatever depth you have ready to contribute.”

Boys’ basketball

Everett 73, Revere 34 — John Monexant led all scores with 24 points to carry the Crimson Tide (3-0) to a Greater Boston League victory.

Girls’ basketball

Everett 61, Revere 36 — Senior guard Maya Kirnon paced the Crimson Tide (3-0) with 23 points, 14 rebounds, and five steals. Junior guard Andrea Manley added 14 points in the Greater Boston League victory.

Girls’ volleyball

Ipswich 3, Georgetown 0 — Juniors Maddie Duffy (7 aces, 11 assists) and Meghan Wallace (5 kills) paced the Tigers to the Cape Ann win.

Oliver Ames 3, Foxborough 1 — Junior Hadley Rhodes played an aggressive match with 31 assists and seven kills in the 25-21, 25-19, 22-25, 26-24 victory for the Tigers. Seniors Caroline Flynn (20 kills), Sarah Morley (24 digs, 5 aces), and Allie Zwerle (13 receptions, 12 digs, and 3 aces) also played well for OA.