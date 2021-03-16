Tuesday’s Red Sox spring training report: A solid day for the bullpen

Breakdown : Three relievers — Phillips Valdez, Matt Andriese, and Eduard Bazardo — combined on 6⅓ scoreless innings as the Sox won for the fifth time in seven games. Andriese went four innings for the win. Triston Casas drove in the tying run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. Connor Wong hit a long home run to right-center for the go-ahead run in the eighth inning. Josh Ockimey added an RBI double.

Next: The Sox host the Twins Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. Eduardo Rodriguez will oppose Matt Shoemaker. The game can be heard on WEEI-AM 850.

