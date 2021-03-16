Visiting Japan, top US envoys set combative tone for China talks

Following a flurry of meetings, US and Japanese officials issued a two-page statement that left little doubt that President Biden would defy China in territorial disputes, challenges to democracy, and other regional crises. Its robust censure of Beijing represented the kind of vigorous approach that Japan has been seeking from the United States after four years of skepticism worldwide about whether the United States would remain a reliable ally.

TOKYO — Just days before the Biden administration’s first face-to-face encounter with China, two senior US envoys used a visit to Tokyo on Tuesday to set a confrontational tone for the talks, rebuking what they called “coercion” and “destabilizing actions” by China in its increasingly aggressive military forays in the region.

Accusing Beijing of violating the “international order” with maritime claims and activities, the statement defended Japan’s right to administer the uninhabited Senkaku Islands, which are also claimed by China. It also called for stability in the Taiwan Strait, as some US military officials see a growing chance that China will move to assert sovereignty over self-governing Taiwan in the coming years.

After the Japanese defense minister, Nobuo Kishi, referred to an “increasingly tense security environment” at the start of a meeting Tuesday, the two US officials, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, offered reassurance.

“We will push back when necessary when China uses coercion or aggression to try to get its way,” Blinken said. Austin noted Beijing’s “destabilizing actions” in the South and East China Seas, saying, “Our goal is to make sure that we maintain a competitive edge over China or anyone else that would want to threaten us or our alliance.”

Taken together, the Americans’ statements amounted to the most explicit admonishment in recent years by US diplomats of Chinese provocations toward Japan and the rest of the region. They offered a taste of what is likely to come Thursday, when Blinken is to meet in Alaska with two top Chinese officials in the Biden administration’s opening bid to define the limits of its relationship with Beijing.

For Japan, the meetings — the highest-level foreign travel so far by the new administration — offered comfort for those who had worried that Biden might back down from the Trump administration’s tough stance against Beijing.

“I think the message is directed to the Japanese people,” said Toshiyuki Ito, a retired vice admiral who is now a professor of crisis management and international relations at Kanazawa Institute of Technology. He added that the visit by Blinken and Austin signaled that “America has changed from ‘America First’ to putting importance on the alliance.”

Near the top of the agenda for Japan was the Senkaku, a string of rocky outcrops in the East China Sea. For years, China has sent boats into or near Japan’s territorial waters around the disputed islands, known as the Diaoyu in China. Tensions flared in 2012, when activists landed on one of the islands, and frequent incursions have continued since.

US officials have voiced concern that Chinese and Japanese coast guard forces could be drawn into a shooting match as they patrol the island chain and are authorized by their governments to use deadly force to defend them. Last year, Chinese ships spent a total of 333 days in Japan’s contiguous waters, the longest time on record, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.

A senior US defense official also noted repeated incursions by Chinese military aircraft into Japan’s “air defense identification zone” — an area that extends hundreds of miles from the Japanese mainland and includes the Senkakus — which are often met by Japanese fighter jets.

Tensions have also recently flared in the Taiwan Strait. In January, China flew four warplanes over the waterway, in what was widely interpreted as a show of force just after Biden took office.

Last week, the commander of US Indo-Pacific Command warned of China’s growing threat to Taiwan, a democratically governed island that has increasingly resisted Beijing’s insistence that it is part of a “greater China.”

The commander, Admiral Philip S. Davidson, said China’s threat to Taiwan “is manifest in this decade — in fact, in the next six years.” The next day, a US destroyer passed through the Taiwan Strait — the third such voyage since Biden came into office, signaling support of Taiwan.

US officials have sought to cast the talks this week with China in Anchorage — which will come after Blinken and Austin travel to Seoul for meetings with South Korean officials — as an informal session to outline issues on which the United States may be willing to work with Beijing. But they will also offer a chance to condemn China’s territorial encroachments and its threats against human rights and democracy in the region.

The joint statement issued Tuesday cited “serious concerns” regarding Beijing’s human rights abuses against protesters in Hong Kong and against Uyghurs and other minority groups in the western region of Xinjiang.

A day earlier, before Blinken and Austin had landed in Tokyo, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry urged the United States to “stop interfering in China’s internal affairs” and instead cooperate to manage differences and improve relations between the two superpowers.

“Certain countries have been so keen to exaggerate and hype up the so-called ‘China threat’ to sow discord among regional countries, especially to disrupt their relations with China,” said the spokesman, Zhao Lijian. “However, their actions, running counter to the trend of the times of peace, development, and cooperation and the common aspirations of the countries and peoples in the region, will not be welcomed or succeed.”