Berklee grad moves to next round on ‘American Idol,’ performing as sunny persona Beane

When Brighton’s Brennan Hepler takes the stage, he becomes Beane. And Beane’s goal is to make “everybody feel happy and good.”

So it seems on-brand that after his March 7 “American Idol” audition, judge Lionel Richie told him, “You’re the new modern-day Mr. Rogers. I am saying to you, you’re about as familiar as we’ve been knowing you for the last 40 years.”

In a vote of 2-1, Hepler moved on to “Idol’s Hollywood Week. In fact a trio of Boston area contestants— Lynn’s Amanda Mena , Boxford’s Colin Jamieson, and Hepler — appear on the show March 21.

Advertisement

True to his stage persona, the Berklee 2019 grad and Club Passim server/brunch manager beamed and grinned throughout a heartfelt rendition of Vulfpeck’s “Wait for the Moment.”

When judge Luke Bryan started to say he might not be a fit for “Idol,” fellow judge Katy Perry cut him off: “Well, hold on. I see something very special in you. You are a walking pocketful of sunshine. And It’s not put on. It’s literal stardust.”

“Beane embodies everything about me that I think is good and light and love. [So] I do understand how that could come across as Mr. Rogers-esque energy,” Hepler, 23, says with a laugh.

But “I definitely have a little bit more spice, I think. A little bit more of an edge. I very much am a sassy gay man,” he says with a laugh. “Maybe I’m like a Mr. Rogers meets Elton John meets Ru Paul.”

Hepler, who grew up in Williamsport, Pa., enrolled at Berklee in 2015, and went on to earn a degree in Music Business Management. He has performed as Beane in the Boston area, including at Passim, the Middle East, and Great Scott. He’s also sung at area weddings in the Silver Arrow Band.

Advertisement

Growing up, he was close to his grandparents. Our first glimpse of Beane on “Idol” is a video chat with his grandmother, “Neen.” And after he wins, Beane shows her the golden ticket. “Don’t lose the card,” she warns him, crying.

We caught up with Beane as he drops a new single, “Lost in the Sound,” ahead of his next “Idol” appearance.

Q. It sounds like your grandmother was important to you growing up.

A. I grew up in the church. My Pop Pop was a pastor; Neen ran the music side of things. That was my foundation. She was always making music around me, and I soaked that up like a little baby sponge.

Q. Have you always wanted to be on “American Idol”? Did you grow up watching it?

A. [I’ve been watching] since the first season, the Kelly Clarkson season. I was born in ’97, so I was super young, but I vividly remember her singing “A Moment Like This” when she won [in 2002].

When I lost my jobs [when live performing went on hiatus], Idol reached out through Instagram and I was like, Well, this is cosmic. You need someone to take a leap of faith on you.

I’d been working during quarantine to refine my songwriting and to put little clips of it on Instagram, and that’s kind of how they found it, I guess. We had to do a process over Zoom with some of the producers to see if they wanted to fly me out to audition.

Advertisement

.

Q. You’ve said that coming out as gay allowed you to be a more authentic songwriter.

A. 100 percent... inserting my truth into my music in a subtle way is a beautiful way to pay homage to who I am and who came before me.

Q. Were you surprised that you moved on to the next round?

A When I went into my audition, I really wanted to leave making myself feel proud, and making everybody feel happy and good. I achieved both those things, and the golden ticket was the icing on top of the cake.

Watch local contestants Brennan Hepler, Amanda Mena, and Colin Jamieson on “American Idol” on Sunday, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Interview has been edited and condensed.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.