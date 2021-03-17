IRS will delay filing deadline to May 17 as it grapples with backlog of 24 million unprocessed tax returns

The one-month delay is not as much extra time as the IRS offered last year, when the deadline was pushed to July 15 . But it should make it easier for taxpayers to get a handle on their finances, including understanding changes that took effect earlier this month with the signing of the American Rescue Plan.

Instead of the usual April 15 deadline, filers will instead have until May 17, Representatives Richard Neal of Massachusetts, the Ways and Means chairman, and Bill Pascrell Jr. of New Jersey said Wednesday. The extra time is intended to ease the burden on filers dealing with the economic upheaval caused by the coronavirus, which has put millions out of work or caused their hours to be cut.

The Internal Revenue Service will again give Americans extra time to file their tax returns as a result of the pandemic, according to Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee.

The new law made the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits received in 2020 tax-free for people with incomes of less than $150,000, a significant change for many whose jobs were affected by the pandemic. The IRS said last week that it would provide a worksheet for paper filers and coordinate with tax-software companies. The agency also asked those who were eligible for the tax break but had already filed their 2020 returns not to file an amended return until it had issued additional guidance.

According to the IRS, nearly 49 million tax returns had been processed as of March 5, the 22nd day of the filing season, which started later than usual. Last year, there had been 65 million returns processed by March 6, but that was 40 days into the filing season, and a total of about 150 million returns received as of July 17 — two days after the filing deadline.

“This extension is absolutely necessary to give Americans some needed flexibility in a time of unprecedented crisis,” Mr. Pascrell and Mr. Neal said in a statement. “Under titanic stress and strain, American taxpayers and tax preparers must have more time to file tax returns. And the IRS itself started the filing season late, continues to be behind schedule and now must implement changes from the American Rescue Plan.”

Charles Rettig, the IRS commissioner, will testify about the 2021 filing season on Thursday before an oversight subcommittee that Pascrell leads.

Officials at the Treasury Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday afternoon. The IRS declined to comment.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said she did not believe the delay had been finalized “quite yet” but said the administration would be “happy to speak to it” once it was confirmed.

The delay was reported earlier by Bloomberg News. A congressional aide familiar with the plan initially told The New York Times the deadline was being pushed to May 15; that day is a Saturday, and customarily tax day is pushed to the following Monday.

The delay could also give people more time to contribute to an individual retirement account or a health savings account. During last year’s filing extension, the IRS reminded taxpayers that they can make contributions until the due date for that tax year’s return.

That means taxpayers would have a little more time to find money to contribute to a tax-advantaged account that can reduce their 2020 income — potentially making them eligible for stimulus money if they were otherwise slightly above the income limits.

Pressure to extend the deadline had been mounting. The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants said on Tuesday that the pandemic had created “immeasurable hardship,” making it difficult for taxpayers and practitioners to meet the April 15 deadline.

And lawmakers from both parties had called on the IRS to delay Tax Day, noting complicated changes to the tax code in the recently passed economic relief package.



