‘The answer is in the wave,’ and other things I learned on a pandemic-friendly trip to Hawaii

First we needed to prove that we were worthy of visiting the Aloha State. In order to avoid Hawaii’s mandatory quarantine period, we needed to test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of our flight. But there was a catch: the state of Hawaii will only accept lab results from certain places. Their list of “trusted testing partners” included major chains like CVS, Walgreens, and Costco, but most wouldn’t guarantee that we’d receive our results in time. Ultimately we opted to pay $200 each to get a rapid test at the XpresCheck clinic at Logan Airport. After getting a couple cotton swabs up the nose, we were given paperwork with the magic word (NEGATIVE!) that showed we were healthy enough to fly to Hawaii. The whole process took less than an hour.

HONOLULU — After a year of living under lockdown conditions, I decided, on a whim, to book a vacation to Hawaii with a friend. We’d waited long enough; it was time for us to escape the gray New England winter. When we first talked about the possibility of embarking on such a trip, it seemed like a long shot. Only that’s when we discovered an upside to living in a global pandemic: Airfare was relatively cheap (we scored round-trip flights to Honolulu for $595) and the accommodations weren’t too pricey. We could actually pull this off.

We then went online and logged into the state of Hawaii’s Safe Travels portal (www.travel.hawaii.gov) where we had to complete a health questionnaire and provide details about our trip. After uploading our test results to the site, we each got a QR code that would be our digital passport to paradise.

The next morning we returned to Logan and boarded a direct flight to Honolulu on Hawaiian Airlines. We were relieved to see that our plane was nowhere near full. There was one person seated in front of us, one behind us, and the whole row of seats beside us was empty.

After landing at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, we had to show the QR codes on our phones before we could leave the airport. We had to pull up our QR codes again when we picked up our rental car and once more when we checked into our hotel room at the Aqua Palms Waikiki.

Our hotel was a short walk to Waikiki Beach, an area that’s usually swarming with tourists. But because of COVID-19, it wasn’t crowded at all. There was plenty of space along the sandy shoreline, and it was always easy to find a spot to lay down our towels and bask in the sunshine.

The streets of Honolulu were pretty quiet. Bars and nightclubs were closed, and restaurants were operating at reduced capacity. But we found plenty of pandemic-friendly activities to keep us busy. We shopped at outdoor farmers’ markets, swam in the ocean, hiked through rain forests, and went for walks along the beach.

The first morning of our stay, we dragged our jetlagged bodies out of bed early and went on an easy hike along the Makapuʻu Point Lighthouse Trail, which is a mile-long paved roadway that offers sweeping views of the coastline.

The beaches in Honolulu weren't crowded in January. Masha Tsapenko

Another day we signed up for surfing lessons at Moku Hawaii (www.moku-hi.com), a surf shop that’s a block away from Waikiki Beach. We found that their rates were more affordable than other places on the beach. Our instructor was a surfer named Louie Ferreira (www.instagram.com/surfwithlouie) and he was an outstanding teacher. His demeanor was laid back but he didn’t waste any time and got right to the point (whenever we had questions, he’d say, “The answer is in the wave”) and he made sure we caught as many waves as possible during our 60-minute lesson.

We couldn’t find any luaus near our hotel (like many other events, they had been canceled), but we did manage to find the Chief’s Luau (www.chiefsluau.com) that was happening at a water park in Kapolei, which was about a half-hour drive from Waikiki Beach. It took place outdoors and the buffet was replaced by table service and socially-distanced seating. The spectacular show was emceed by Chief Sielu Avea and featured an impressive lineup of performers. We watched in awe as fire knife dancers twirled flaming torches and tossed them up in the air as we sipped on Mai Tais.

A number of restaurants were closed because of the pandemic, but there were still plenty of options for dining out.

The Kaimuki Superette (www.kaimukisuperette.com) became our favorite place for lunch. They served island-grown seasonal fruits and veggies and locally-caught fish. It was some of the freshest food we’ve ever tasted. We feasted on a he’e roll, which was their take on a lobster roll, made of tender octopus served on a buttered hoagie. We savored juicy slices of pineapple, papaya, and starfruit and a heavenly blend of mixed greens and root vegetables. The owners of Superette also have a restaurant next door called Mud Hen Water (www.mudhenwater.com) that serves dinner featuring unique small plates made with locally sourced ingredients. Another great spot was Nico’s Pier 38 (www.nicospier38.com), a waterfront restaurant with plenty of outdoor seating, live music, and seafood so delicious that we returned for more. We also stopped by Tiki’s Grill & Bar (www.tikisgrill.com) and sat on the balcony overlooking Waikiki Beach, where we snapped several postcard-worthy photos of the sunset.

On the last day of our vacation we went on an ocean adventure with Dolphins and You (www.dolphinsandyou.com). We paid $156 each for the excursion, which included bus transportation and lunch on the boat, and it was worth every penny. (Pro tip: you can get a 20 percent discount if you book 30 days in advance.) After we were outfitted with wetsuits, masks, and snorkels, we jumped into the cool blue water and got to watch sea turtles swim past us and a pod of wild dolphins swim underneath us, multiple times. We even spotted whales breaching the surface of the water and had the chance to slide down a huge inflatable waterslide off the side of the boat.

Our time in Hawaii went by fast. When we returned home, we didn’t have to quarantine or fill out any travel forms because Massachusetts considered Hawaii to be a lower-risk state for COVID-19.

Looking back on our trip as a whole, we were both impressed at how much we were able to see and do (given the current conditions), and we both agreed: We couldn’t have picked a better destination to visit during the coronavirus pandemic.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.