Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through March 9) as reported to Mass Audubon.
An early osprey was spotted by several people on a nest at Cedar Pond in Orleans and an early piping plover was at Herring Cove in Provincetown.
A pair of painted buntings visited a feeder in Orleans and a tufted duck continued in Great Pond in Eastham.
Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, 17 common murre, a thick-billed murre, 200 razorbills, 2 black guillemots, 8 Iceland gulls, a snowy owl, a short-eared owl, 5 common ravens, and a Northern shrike.
Other sightings around the Cape included an ovenbird continuing in Woods Hole, an Eastern phoebe in Mashpee, 20 red crossbills in Mashpee, 11 redheads and a ruby-crowned kinglet continuing at the old fish hatchery in Sandwich, a Baltimore oriole continuing at a feeder in Dennis, a Northern shrike hunting birds at a feeder in Wellfleet, and 24 evening grosbeaks continuing at a feeder elsewhere in Wellfleet.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.