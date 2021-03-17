Even when it’s still cold out, Acadia has a lot to offer

It was a cold, crisp day, and the sand crunched under our boots as we walked the beach. There were few people. A young couple was walking a very energetic puppy. A mother and her teenage son scattered bocce balls, the bright-hued orbs sitting like foreign sea creatures amid the tendrils of bladder wrack and crushed seashells. Pink granite boulders, crusted with frozen sea spray, lined one end of the cove. The Great Head cliffs, its towering rock wall covered in rolling sheets of ice, bordered the other. We were nearly alone here on Sand Beach, one of the most visited destinations in Acadia National Park. In summer, you may not find a parking spot, or a beach towel size slice of sand to call your own. But on this winter day, it offered a deep sense of serenity, solitude, and escape.

The masked woman behind the clear plastic wall who checked us into our hotel room earlier that day told us it was her first season in the area. “I can’t believe I have all this to myself,” she continued, with a wave of her arm. “It’s so beautiful!”

“All this” is Mount Desert Island, home to Acadia National Park and some of the most spectacular mountain-to-ocean scenery in the country. Acadia is one of the 10 most visited national parks in the country, and most of its visitation happens during the summer and fall months, when the park can see up to 35,000 people in one day. But come winter, the place is nearly vacant (even more so this winter during the pandemic), but Mother Nature is on full display, showing off her gorgeous winter scenery. Sections of the park’s scenic 27-mile Park Loop Road are open year-round, and there’s plenty of opportunity for outdoor activities, like hiking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, wildlife watching, ice fishing, and snowmobiling.

We dropped our bags at the hotel, bundled up and walked into downtown Bar Harbor. The streets were empty and closed-for-the-season signs were everywhere. “Hmm, this is a little dreary,” Chuck (Pam’s husband) said. Well, thank you Debbie Downer. We could look at this sadly: not much open, no lobster rolls to be enjoyed at an outdoor, waterside venue, no people to chat up and clink a glass with. Or we could look at this gladly: we have “all this” to ourselves.

For the first time — we’ve been to Mount Desert many times — we noticed the Museum in the Streets interpretive trail, a series of 26 placards, describing historical spots throughout downtown (another 20 signs are located a little further afield). We learned that The Holy Redeemer Catholic Church was built in 1907 for $44,000, funded almost entirely by the maids and workmen in the town. Other signs described the Great Fire of 1947, the former site of the Grand Central Hotel (which is now the Village Green), and the infamous Gilded Age Bar Harbor Club and its illustrious guests. Another sign directed us to the north entrance of Bar Harbor’s popular Shore Path. We meandered the short path skirting the coast of Frenchman Bay, watching seabirds bob in the water and stopping to admire the sweeping water views. We also kept an eye out for critters. “In winter, walking along the shoreline may be the most rewarding wildlife watching,” says Richard MacDonald, a more than 20-year veteran field biologist and educator. MacDonald started The Natural History Center in 2010, leading guided nature and scenic walks and weekly birding tours in Acadia and Downeast Maine. He’s also the author of “Little Big Year: Chasing Acadia’s Birds.” “Winter may be your best bet to see an Atlantic Puffin from shore,” he says. “Or you might also see one of the puffin’s cousins: Black Guillemots, Razorbills, one of the two Murre species, or Dovekie.”

With binoculars, we were able to spot several seabirds (no puffins) and seals exposed on distant rocky outcrops.

The day ended with an early takeout dinner, which we ate in our rooms, listening to the howling wind outside.

We started the next day with a drive along the scenic Park Loop Road. Much of the road is closed in winter, but the sections accessing Jordan Pond, Sand Beach, and Thunder Hole were open. (Note: if you enjoy snowmobiling and there’s enough snow, sleds are allowed on Loop Road, including up Cadillac Mountain, and on most fire roads.) What a delight it was to drive slowly (no one tailgating behind us!), pulling over to take in the spectacular coastal views, and finding our choice of parking spaces at Sand Beach. Sand Beach, MacDonald told us, is a reliable place to spot wildlife.

“On a good winter day, we’ll see up to four species of gulls (and sometimes up to six),” he says. “We regularly see two species of loon. There will be hundreds of ducks. Grebes galore. And usually a bald eagle will cruise through.”

The ocean was strewn with seabirds bobbing in the roily waters, but loons were elusive, and the bald eagles stayed away.

After walking the beach, we opted to leave the car parked, and walked the Ocean Path to the soaring 110-foot-high Otter Cliffs. The giant wall of pink granite jutting out into the ocean was a dazzling display of snow-swept rocks and sparkling ice.

Later, we drove to Bass Harbor to walk the Ship Harbor Trail. The short, easy-to-do figure-eight loop skirts a pretty cove, with views of Great Cranberry Island and the Duck Islands dotting the Atlantic. And, because it was easy, we stopped at the picturesque Bass Harbor Head Light, just south of Ship Harbor, and walked the stairway down the face of the cliff to the oceanside observation area.

We had packed our snowshoes and cross-country skis. Acadia’s famed network of carriage roads, some 45 miles, are open in winter, leading to picturesque lakes and lofty outlooks, and some 25-30 miles are groomed for cross-country skiing. The Eagle Lake carriage road is particularly scenic, circling the largest freshwater lake in the park. Alas, there wasn’t enough snow for these activities; instead, we committed to hiking up to the summit of Cadillac Mountain the next morning, perhaps in time to see the day’s first sunrise. From October to early March, the sun strikes Cadillac Mountain first in the continental United States. We’d also be on the lookout for Snowy Owls. “Snowy Owls in Acadia National Park seem to really like the alpine summits,” MacDonald says. “It may be that this is a good approximation of their Arctic habitat.”

It was takeout again that evening. Lobster rolls eaten in the car, in a parking lot overlooking Frenchman Bay. It wasn’t the in-the-rough lobster pound dinner we craved (like at closed-for-the-season Thurston’s — our fave!), but it wasn’t all bad, either. Even Debbie Downer agreed.

Final note: we didn’t see a Snowy Owl; perhaps next time, we’ll join one of MacDonald’s tours.

If you go . . .

The Inn on Mount Desert is newly renovated, with 31 rooms, each conveniently featuring a microwave and small refrigerator. The décor is clean, crisp and casual, with a coastal motif. Guests have a choice of two prepared entrees for the breakfast, included in the rates. Winter rates start at $99.

There are handful of restaurants open this winter in Bar Harbor. Jack Russell’s Steak House (and brewery) is the go-to for meat lovers, featuring prime steaks, along with traditional pasta, poultry, and seafood dishes. Peekytoe Provisions offers a creative menu of soups, salads, appetizers, and sandwiches, like the Maine seaweed salad, a sushi-grade tuna panini, and local crab cakes. Dog & Pony Tavern has upscale tavern food, including the popular Atlantic Brewing Company’s Real Ale burger, and an overloaded, delicious lobster roll (the tavern’s co-owner is the daughter of a lobsterman).

For more information, visit Acadia National Park, Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce and Maine Office of Tourism.

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com