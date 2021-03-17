Where to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Grab corned beef and cabbage burritos from Anna’s, while ingredients last. They’re available at all Anna’s locations. If you’re feeling adventurous, add spicy mustard. Various locations, www.annastaqueria.com/

Your celebration might be a bit more subdued this year, but there’s still plenty of hearty food and beer to be had. Here’s where to find it.

Blackbird Doughnuts

Get a St. Patrick’s doughnut filled with green Boston cream, and soda bread, too. Various locations, www.blackbirddoughnuts.com

Charlie’s Kitchen

Swill green beer paired with a classic corned beef and cabbage dinner, a corned beef grilled cheese, or a burger topped with corned beef, carrots, and potatoes. 10 Eliot St., Cambridge, www.charlieskitchen.com

City Tap House

Pair green Guinness (or green champagne) with corned beef and cabbage plates or corned beef quesadillas. 10 Boston Wharf Rd., Boston, www.citytap.com

Earnest Drinks

Grab a boozy frappe with Irish cream liqueur and fruity pebbles, or a Guinness Oreo version. 399 Binney St., Cambridge, www.orderearnest.com

Fool’s Errand

Head to the Fenway for a burger pop-up with loaded hamburgers, “patty” melts, corned beef brisket sandwiches, and Irish curry fries. 1377 Boylston St., Boston, www.foolserrandboston.com

Formaggio Kitchen

Grab to-go corned beef, potatoes, Irish cheese, and Irish soda bread at their newly expanded digs. 358 Huron Ave., Cambridge, www.formaggiokitchen.com

Grendel’s Den

The classic Harvard Square watering hole offers a full Irish menu including spiked shamrock shakes and bangers and mash. 89 Winthrop St., Cambridge, www.grendelsden.com

The James

Order a full Irish feast with short rib and pale ale pie, corned beef and cabbage, and curry poutine. 1027 Great Plain Ave., Needham, www.thejamespub.com

JP Licks

Get their special-edition mint lace ice cream in a cup, cone, or as a custom cake. Various locations, www.jplicks.com

Juliet

Order a prix-fixe St. Patrick’s menu all week long, with creamy potato leek soup, corned beef, stout cake, and more. 21 Union Square, Somerville, www.julietsomerville.com

Noir

Tuck into corned beef, Irish soda bread, and an array of Irish whiskey cocktails; they’ll stream the Dropkick Murphy’s annual concert, too. 1 Bennett St., Cambridge, www.noir-bar.com

Russell House Tavern

Give yourself a jolt with frozen Irish coffee, available throughout the month. 14 JFK St., Cambridge, www.russellhousecambridge.com

The Summer Shack

Order up a boiled dinner through March 20 with corned beef, beets, carrots, cabbage, pickles, and more. Various locations, www.summershackrestaurant.com

Sweet Cheeks

Order a St. Paddy’s Day package for takeout with corned beef brisket, roasted cabbage and carrots, biscuits, potatoes, and mustard ($49). 1381 Boylston St., Boston, www.sweetcheeksq.com/catering

Union Square Donuts

Snack on themed specials at their various locations, many with green frosting. Jameson cold-brew donut, anyone? Various locations, www.unionsquaredonuts.com

