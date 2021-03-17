6 last-minute takeout specials for St. Patrick’s Day in Rhode Island

Restaurants are still open and are allowed to seat bar guests until midnight as long as they are eating . Guinness taps haven’t stopped working, and corned beef is just as good to-go.

Put down your Dutch oven. Save the potatoes for the weekend. You don’t need to make your own boiled dinner this year.

PROVIDENCE — For the second straight year, Providence’s St. Patrick’s Day parade will not happen and Newport’s has been postponed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But being prohibited from gathering in large crowds doesn’t mean you have to cook for yourself.

Here’s a few spots that will be serving up specials on St. Patrick’s Day.

Revolution American Bistro

In Cranston’s historic Pawtuxet Village, this bistro’s interior pays homage to the area’s historic roots, particularly how Rhode Island colonists burned the HMS Gaspee, the English customers schooner, on June 9, 1772 in Gaspee Point. It happened more than a year before any tea was tossed into the Boston Harbor, and why Rhode Islanders feel slighted that their neighbors up north get all the glory.

But history lessons aside, this St. Patrick’s Day they are opening at noon with an entire menu of specials; from shepherd’s pie pizza with garlic mashed potato, ground beef, sweet corns field peas, and gravy, to their Shamrock Sour cocktail, which is Irish whiskey, simple syrup, fresh lemon, and lime juice.

But perhaps the best special of the night is their family style corned beef and cabbage, which feeds four to six people, and is available for takeout for $50.

Revolution American Bistro, 2190 Broad St., Cranston, R.I. 02905, 401-780-8700, revolutionri.net. Appetizers $7-$17, sandwiches and burgers $12-$16, entrees $16-$28, desserts $7-$10.

Sullivan’s Publick House

Sullivan’s Publick House has more than 40 different beers available, from Sloop Brewing’s Juice Bomb IPA to a Ragged Island Citra at 8 percent ABV. Their typical menu ranges from house poutine (steak fries topped with a creamy cheese blend and a bacon demi glace) to one of their leading star attractions, a classic bangers and mash with five Irish bangers on a bed of Guinness drunken onions and mashed potatoes. This week, they are also offering a corned beef dinner that will be available until it sells out. Reservations suggested.

Sullivan’s Publick House, 572 Armistice Blvd., Pawtucket, R.I. 02861, 401-752-0082, sullivanspublickhouse.com. Salads and appetizers $6-$12, burgers and entrees $11-$17, desserts $5-$7.

McBride’s Pub

This pub in Wayland Square in Providence was built on what used to be the Monahan Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home’s nine-car garage. Brothers Mark and Bob Russell realized that, as the funeral business changed and the number of vehicles they needed decreased, the garage was in need of a new purpose.

After a visit to Ballyjamesduff, a small town of 2,700 in County Cavan, Ireland, the brothers stumbled into McBride’s Pub, one of the local establishments. Behind the pub was a funeral home, and the business was owned by two brothers. The Russell brothers returned to Providence, renovated the garage, and opened their own McBride’s.

On St. Patrick’s Day, they will be shutting down the street from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for live music with All About Amy. For indoor dining, outdoor seating, and takeout, they will have a limited menu, which will include fried haddock sandwiches and corned beef sliders.

McBride’s Pub, 161 Wayland Ave., Providence, R.I. 02906, 401-751-3000, mcbrides-pub.com. Appetizers $8-$13, sandwiches and burgers $8-$14, entrees $13-$19.

Shannon View Inn

Even with limited tables inside due to state restrictions, Shannon View Inn opened at 9 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day, three hours ahead of their usual opening time, for dine-in customers. Customers can order online, selecting items such as their house made meatloaf that is baked and then grilled, or the Eastsider sandwich, which is rare roast beef topped with aged Irish cheddar and tiger sauce served on grilled sourdough.

Shannon View Inn, 1901 Post Rd., Warwick, R.I. 02886, 401-732-0999, shannonviewri.com. Appetizers $5-$12, sandwiches and burgers $10-$15, entrees $12-$17.

Aidan’s Pub

Aidan’s Pub is an award-winning Irish pub that serves more than 88 beers from around the world. They typically offer Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. where guests can order the Irish breakfast — two eggs, rashers, bangers, grilled tomato, black and white pudding, brown bread, and home fries. On St. Patrick’s Day this year, they will have a special menu, with toasted limerick sandwiches, a chicken dinner with Bailey’s Irish cream sauce and mushrooms, a Dublin pot pie topped with a golden crust, and beer battered cod filet-style fish and chips. Make a reservation for St. Patrick’s Day by calling 401-365-5293.

Aidan’s Pub, 5 John St, Bristol, R.I. 02809, 401-254-1940, aidanspub.com. Appetizers $8-$13, for the kids $6-$13, entrees $10-$23.

The George on Washington

One of downtown Providence’s newest eateries will be offering new fixings for St. Patrick’s Day this year, including a corned beef and cabbage dinner for $19, a giant reuben sandwich with sweet potato fries for $13, and for dessert, a Bailey’s Irish cream-soaked chocolate cake with Bailey’s white chocolate cream filling.

And, as always, the piano bar will have live entertainment. On Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., singer-songwriter Rob Marin will be performing.

For guests dining in, reservations are a must. Book one online on Open Table.

The George on Washington, 121 Washington St., Providence, R.I. 02903, 401-642-6840, thegeorge-onwashington.com. Appetizers $10-$16, salad bowls $12-$22, pizza $14-18, burgers $15-$18, entrees $20-$32.





