General public can get COVID-19 vaccine in Mass. starting April 19

Under the timeline, essential workers and residents 60-plus who become eligible Monday will be followed by people aged 55 and over and those with one comorbidity, who are slated for eligibility April 5. Then the rest of the 16 and over public gains access starting April 19, at which point officials estimate 2.5 million people will be newly eligible.

The eligibility timeline was provided by Governor Charlie Baker’s administration before his scheduled public briefing at 10:30 a.m.

Public-facing workers such as grocery store employees and transit and sanitation workers, as well as residents aged 60 and over, will be eligible to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments starting Monday in Massachusetts, and the general public aged 16 and older will be eligible starting April 19, officials said Wednesday.

Baker had previewed the announcement with a tantalizing tweet Tuesday night.

“[Wednesday] morning, our administration will release the schedule for all remaining groups in MA’s vaccine plan,” Baker said in the tweet. “Every resident will know when they are eligible for a vaccine.”

The state’s vaccine website has long said the Baker administration intends to open appointments to the general public at some point in April, ahead of President Joe Biden’s May 1 deadline. And officials noted that the state has generally followed the eligibility schedule on the state website aside from a few unexpected changes along the way, such as adding educators to the mix. Until now, officials have avoided specifying dates for the rest of the rollout.

Following Baker’s Tuesday announcement, many online were quick to point out that knowing when you’re eligible for a vaccine “is a lot different” from knowing when you will get the vaccine. It can take many weeks to book an appointment due to vaccine supply, and the governor has stressed that the biggest question in quickly opening vaccines to all adults depends on whether the federal government can significantly increase the supply.

There have been some recent signs that supply is picking up, according to a recent Globe analysis of the state’s vaccine data. This week, the state is also set to receive more than 170,000 new first doses from the federal government — a nearly 9 percent increase from last week — including 8,000 doses of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine that officials did not expect until the end of March.

New data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Massachusetts ranks second in New England, behind Connecticut, in total doses administered per 100,000 residents and is 10th among all states. By contrast, the state came in last in New England during the first week of January, when just 2,197 doses were administered per 100,000 residents.

