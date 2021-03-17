COVID-19 cases at Bryant University likely drives up cases per capita in Smithfield, R.I.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A recent increase in the coronavirus infection rate in Smithfield is likely due to more cases among Bryant University students, according to state officials.

For the last three weeks, Smithfield has had the highest number of new COVID-19 cases per capita in the state.

“Cases among Bryant University students are believed to have been a big factor,” Joseph Wendelken, a spokesperson for the state Department of Health told The Providence Journal in an email Tuesday.