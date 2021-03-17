First Lady Jill Biden visits N.H. as part of COVID stimulus bill victory tour

She also addressed the mass shooting in the Atlanta area Tuesday evening, telling the victims’ families: “My heart is with you. And I hope that all Americans will join me in praying for everyone touched by this senseless tragedy.”

Biden’s trip to the Granite State centered on funding in the law aimed at opening up schools, most of which had to close down in the state at some point during the past year in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

First Lady Jill Biden traveled to New Hampshire on Wednesday as part of the administration’s nationwide victory tour to promote the American Rescue Plan Act, the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package that was passed by Congress and signed into law by her husband last week.

Nearly all New Hampshire public schools are offering some type of in-person learning, whether full-time or in a part-time hybrid model, according to the state’s COVID dashboard.

The First Lady had just one official event in New Hampshire, at Concord’s Christa McAuliffe School, a public elementary school named after the teacher who died during the Challenger Space Shuttle accident nearly 40 years ago. That school is currently in a hybrid model of half-time in-person learning and half remote.

“This school, like schools across the country, can’t fully reopen without help,” said Biden to a small group at sitting socially distanced in the school’s cafeteria. “So today, I’m here to tell you, with the American rescue plan. Help is here.”

Critics of the school funding aspect of the law say that the bulk of the money is aimed at construction — like better ventilation systems — that wouldn’t begin until next year and does not aid with opening schools immediately. A US Department of Education chart released Wednesday said that over $350 million would be sent to New Hampshire school districts. In addition, the US Department of Health and Human Services also announced that close to $41 million will go to New Hampshire schools to screen for the coronavirus.

As administration officials like the president and first lady, Vice President Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff travel the country, there is a common theme as to where they are headed: states that have competitive US Senate races next year.

This includes Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Colorado and, yes, New Hampshire. Prior to flying to Concord on Wednesday morning, Jill Biden met with both New Hampshire Democratic US Senators in the White House, including Senator Maggie Hassan, who recent polls suggest is losing a hypothetical match-up for reelection next year.

Interestingly, when Biden arrived at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport she was greeted by New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, who is viewed as Hassan’s biggest possible Republican challenger. In a statement, Sununu said he would always greet the American president and First Lady to the state and, “use the opportunity to promote all New Hampshire has to offer.”

In response to Jill Biden’s visit, New Hampshire Republican Party chair Stephen Stepanek said, “The so-called ‘American Rescue Plan’ is a proverbial Pot-of-Gold at the end of the rainbow that Granite Staters will never reach and burdens our children and grandchildren with a massive debt to pay.”

This was Jill Biden’s first trip to the swing state since the days before the November election.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.