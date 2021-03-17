Four arson fires set in Brockton overnight

Authorities are investigating four arson fires that were set in Brockton early Wednesday morning that appear to be related to a burglary at the Westgate Mall.
The first incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m., when a 5-alarm fire destroyed a building known as the “state house” at the Brockton Fairgrounds. Soon after that, crews were dispatched to put out a brush fire at a school at 271 West St., according to a press release from the state Department of Fire Services.
At 1:15 a.m., Brockton police responded to a burglary at Sears in the Westgate Mall, and shortly after the break-in, there was a brush fire in the D.W. Field Park. Evidence of a fourth fire was later discovered at Rocky Marciano Stadium where an item was burned on the football field, causing damage to the artificial turf, officials said in the release.
“The outside fires and the burglary are connected and investigators believe the Fairgrounds fire was most likely set by the same people,” officials said in the release.
The fires are being investigated by the Brockton fire and police departments and State Police assigned to the state fire marshal’s office.
Investigators released a photo of a “person of interest” related to the incidents, and are asking anyone with information to call the Brockton Police Department at 508-941-0200, the Brockton Fire Department at 508-583-2933, or the Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229, which is part of the Arson Watch Reward Program that offers up to $5,000 for information that helps solve arson cases.
