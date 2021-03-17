Four arson fires set in Brockton overnight

Authorities are investigating four arson fires that were set in Brockton early Wednesday morning that appear to be related to a burglary at the Westgate Mall.

The first incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m., when a 5-alarm fire destroyed a building known as the “state house” at the Brockton Fairgrounds. Soon after that, crews were dispatched to put out a brush fire at a school at 271 West St., according to a press release from the state Department of Fire Services.

At 1:15 a.m., Brockton police responded to a burglary at Sears in the Westgate Mall, and shortly after the break-in, there was a brush fire in the D.W. Field Park. Evidence of a fourth fire was later discovered at Rocky Marciano Stadium where an item was burned on the football field, causing damage to the artificial turf, officials said in the release.