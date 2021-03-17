Longtime Boston Marathon runner Dick Hoyt dies, according to the BAA

“The B.A.A. is tremendously saddened to learn of the passing of Boston Marathon icon Dick Hoyt,” a statement posted to the association’s website said. “Dick personified what it meant to a be a Boston Marathoner, showing determination, passion, and love every Patriots’ Day for more than three decades.”

Hoyt, who had been battling health issues, died Wednesday, according to WBZ, which broadcasts the race on television each year. Hoyt and his son participated in their 32nd and final Marathon as a team in 2014. He was named grand marshal of the event in 2015.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh was among the many prominent figures who posted online tributes to Hoyt after the news broke.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dick Hoyt, a @bostonmarathon legend,” Walsh tweeted. “Dick epitomized what it means to be Boston Strong and inspired so many along the way. Boston will always miss you. Rest In Peace, my friend.”

Walsh’s words were echoed by several local sports luminaries, including NESN baseball commentator Tom Caron.

“So sad to hear of Dick Hoyt’s passing,” Caron tweeted. “A true legend. Every year, Team Hoyt reminded us that love and determination can overcome any obstacle. Always loved speaking with him, and being inspired by him. He will be missed, but his spirit will live on in so many of us. #RIPDickHoyt.”

Bruins analyst Dale Arnold also mourned Hoyt’s passing.

“Was in the presence of Dick and Rick Hoyt on a number of occasions over the years, and was always in awe of strength and love,” Arnold tweeted. “So sorry to hear about Dick’s passing today. Father and son are Boston Marathon legends. #RIPDickHoyt”

Rick Hoyt was born a spastic quadriplegic with cerebral palsy and cannot walk or talk, but the father-son team participated in more than 1,000 road races, marathons, and triathlons over the years.

WBZ first reported on Hoyt’s passing on Wednesday.

