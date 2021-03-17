Mail-order, takeout, and even TikTok offer lifelines for local restaurants

“I only slept four, maybe five hours per night,” he says in Arabic, smiling between his trim red beard and moustache. Then Akhtarini, originally from Syria, switches to English. “Every day… maybe 50 or 60 boxes.”

The restaurant is no stranger to publicity. It has been lauded in the Providence Journal and Boston Globe, and nominated by Bon Appetit as one of America’s top 50 new restaurants in 2019. But in February, owner Youssef Akhtarini saw something he had never experienced before: the impact of a viral video on a small business.

PROVIDENCE — No diners have graced the 10 tables at Aleppo Sweets bakery and cafe since March 2020. But less than a year later, all 10 were covered with Priority Mail shipping boxes full of baklava, stacked to the ceiling.

Since the pandemic began and the bustle of his tiny café ceased, Akhtarini, who opened Aleppo Sweets in 2018, strategized about how to reach customers. For fear of putting his staff at risk in the small space, they have not reopened for indoor dining, though the state permits it now with some restrictions. Instead, Aleppo Sweets has offered takeout seven-days a week since early April 2020.

Akhtarini also doubled down on his shipping operation, a small part of business before the pandemic, encouraging customers to order baklava for the holidays or special occasions. Then, two things introduced this tiny storefront -- whose outdoor sign is nothing more than a book-sized plaque -- to the entire country. And shipping took off.

On Jan. 5, Akhtarini starred in a 20-second video shared on the company’s new TikTok account created by his daughter Ryan, a 17-year-old high school student at Providence’s E-Cubed Academy. A few weeks later, Akhtarini was featured on NPR’s “Marketplace” show, in a segment by a New York City freelance journalist of Syrian descent, Marisa Katz.

By the time “Marketplace” aired, the clip of Akhtarini rolling and baking lady-finger baklava had been shared by over 3,000 people and liked by some 200,000.

“Every single second I would be looking at how many views I’ve got,” Akhtarini said, laughing. “Then five minutes later, I was like, ‘Oh! Look at how many views I’ve got!’”

Ryan, an avid TikTok user, was inspired to create an account for her father’s restaurant after she saw a woman who bakes and sells cakes say that her business had become famous since she joined the social media platform.

“I thought it was a good idea because my dad makes baklava, and I had never seen anyone making baklava on TikTok before,” she said. “For young people, they need to know more about [baklava]. It’s special.”

TikTok features short videos which are created, shared, and commented upon by the platform’s users. The waterfall of content is endless and endlessly varied. As viewers like, share, and comment, TikTok’s algorithm quickly tunes the content in their feeds to their interests, though users can also search for specific content from dances to art to comedy, recipes, and more.

A video becomes popular by the number of interactions it receives along how often users watch it until the end, according to the visual marketing company Later Media. Commenters on Akhtarini’s first video celebrated seeing baklava in their feeds, evoking memories of their homes in the Middle East or simply their love of the dessert.

According to Akhtarini, TikTok has led to maybe eight to 10 sales per week, while the NPR show brought in five times that number, every single day. A week after the sounds of his kitchen were piped through radios across America, he was still sending baklava to every state.

Jenna Lyons, the marketing and events manager for the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Sofra Bakery and Oleana Restaurant, has expanded her eateries’ social media presence, but is unsure of TikTok’s ability to capture customers. “People watch it and think it’s entertaining, but it doesn’t necessarily translate into sales,” she said.

Before the pandemic, customers would pack Sofra’s tiny interior every day of the week. Since COVID-19 lockdowns have kept people away, customers have taken to interacting online, writing in or posting a picture of their takeout orders on social media, which Lyons then reposts on the restaurants’ accounts. Managing Sofra’s and Oleana’s Instagram and Facebook accounts has grown from 20 percent of her day to two-thirds of it. Answering customer questions requires attention all week long.

Sofra, a Turkish bakery and café, is designed to look and feel like a bazaar. The staff stuffs the counter display with rows of crisp caramelized-sugar croissant buns doused with orange blossom glaze, dainty chocolate-tahini tarts and flaky spinach pies. Customers who reach the register with no intention of buying one of these baked goods often reconsider.

Now, Lyons uses Instagram to bring those displays to customers, posting strategically at least once a day for each restaurant.

Instagram was slowly gaining in popularity among restaurants even before the pandemic. In 2017, only 18 percent of restaurants in the US could be found on Instagram, but by 2019, more than 75 percent had joined, according to the restaurant software company Toast.

Tiktok has tripled its user base since 2018 and is projected to top Instagram’s 1 billion active users with 1.2 billion users of its own before the end of 2021, according to TechCrunch. However, Tiktok users tend to be younger: a third are under 19 and another third are between 20 and 29, demographics with less income to spend on dining out.

That doesn’t phase Barbara Castiglia, who has been tracking culinary trends since 2015 as executive editor of the online magazine Modern Restaurant Management.

“Restaurants are in it for a very long haul,” Castiglia said. “They still want customers who may not have income right now but may see something on an Instagram post and say ‘Hey mom and dad, I saw this really cool restaurant, why don’t we go try it?’ "

While it remains to be seen how many restaurants will take to TikTok, Castiglia believes that many of the other adaptations made during the pandemic will persist. Customers have come to expect seamless online ordering or menus that they can access touch-free, by scanning a QR code with their phone. In a recent survey cited by Modern Restaurant Management, restaurateurs expected nearly two-thirds of their business to come from takeout and delivery in 2021.

Back in Providence, Aleppo Sweets expects to be handing customers takeaway bags for the near future. For restaurants previously packed with customers, this new daily routine is still jarring.

“It’s hard. It’s sad. Because...a lot of people used to come and tell me that they like the food,

and it made me happy,” Ryan Akhtarini, who used to work at the restaurant on weekends, said.

Whenever she can spare a moment from her schoolwork, Ryan writes her dad a script for a new TikTok video. Then, she spends around two hours coaching his English pronunciation of each word. When it’s time for her to start filming, the papery sheets of phyllo dough begin hitting the baking sheet and her dad croons, “Helloooooo, TikTok.”