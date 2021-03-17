Bulgarian national pleads guilty in scheme to create counterfeit ATM cards

A Bulgarian national pleaded guilty Tuesday in US District Court in Boston in connection to a scheme to create counterfeit ATM cards and withdraw money from other peoples’ bank accounts at two Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank ATMs, officials said.
Georgi Kanev, 33, and a co-conspirator installed skimmers and cameras on the ATMs over a period of about four weeks in July and August 2013, the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts said in a statement.
The devices allowed them to obtain magnetic strip information and PIN numbers from customers, the statement said. They allegedly used this information to create counterfeit ATM cards to withdraw funds from the accounts, according to the statement.
Kanev pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit access device fraud and aggravated identity theft, the statement said.
He faces a sentence of up to 90 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 for the charge of conspiracy to commit access device fraud, and a mandatory minimum sentence of two years in prison, served consecutive to any other sentence imposed, as well as up to one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 for the charge of aggravated identity theft, prosecutors said. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 26.
