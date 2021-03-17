Michelle Wu decries Georgia slayings, spike in anti-Asian violence

“I join our Asian American community in mourning, and solidarity, following the senseless shootings in the Atlanta area last night,” she wrote on her Twitter account Wednesday. “It’s heartbreaking & appalling to see the anti-Asian harassment, violence, and now mass murder that has accelerated over the past year.”

Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu on Wednesday decried the mass shooting at massage parlors in the Atlanta area that left at least eight dead, including six Asian women, amid heightened concerns about a surge of hate crimes against Asian Americans.

Police arrested Robert Aaron Long, 21, after a brief manhunt and said he is the suspect in all three shootings. Georgia and federal officials have said they are investigating whether the attacks on Tuesday were a hate crime, but they have not yet formally reached that legal conclusion.

In her statement, Wu, an at-large city councilor who is a candidate to succeed Mayor Martin J. Walsh, said the incident was “part of a long history of racism in American that we must all fight to end.”

“All too often, the most silenced members of our community — Asian American elders and women working in invisible industries — have borne the brunt of these attacks,” she wrote.

The COVID-19 pandemic, first discovered in Wuhan, China, appears to have strengthened anti-Asian feelings that the councilor said members of the community endure on a daily basis.

“The unconscionable blaming of Asian American communities for the devastation of this pandemic has reinforced the sense of invisibility and perpetual foreigner status that so many of us have known our entire lives‚” she wrote.

The daughter of immigrants from Taiwan, Wu wrote about her own personal experiences, saying that “some of my most vivid childhood memories involve racist encounters with strangers. People who knew nothing about me except for my appearance feeling empowered to pull eyes into slits, or to chant ching chong sounds.”

She said she knew “that constant feeling of needing to be aware, ready, on guard whenever out in public,” she said.

She added that ”since before COVID-19 was spreading in United States, Asian American communities have been on edge. Boston has not been immune these incidents.”

“In every city across the country, we must build community to protect and celebrate our intersectional identities,” she said. “We will #StopAsianHate and combat racism by meeting this moment, by building a city for everyone, by transforming our systems to see and value every life.”

