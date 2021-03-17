Newton voters in City Council election pick Oliver for Ward 1, Lucas for Ward 2

In Ward 1, John Oliver came out ahead of Madeline Ranalli for an open at-large councilor seat, according to preliminary results released by Mayor Ruthanne Fuller Tuesday night. Oliver had 7,812 votes, while Ranalli had 6,436.

Newton voters decided the outcome of two citywide races on the City Council during Tuesday’s special municipal election.

Lucas secured 7,503 votes, according to unofficial results Tuesday. Barash received 6,346 and Micley had 611 votes.

In addition to voting in person at the ballot box Tuesday, early voting and voting by mail were also available for the special election.

According to Fuller, a total of 14,535 of the city’s 63,152 registered voters -- or 23 percent -- cast ballots in the special election.

Oliver said in a statement: “As your newest City Councilor, I vow to continue listening to and advocating for residents as I raise your voices to the table where Newton’s decisions are made. Thank you again for your support - let’s continue to celebrate what makes Newton special, as we work together to make it an even better place to live and grow.”

Lucas, in a separate statement, said: “Our campaign was focused on the issues that Newton voters care about, including affordable housing, the environment, our schools and restoring in person instruction, and investing in our infrastructure that is in sore need of attention. I would like to extend my sincerest gratitude to all of the people in Newton who shared in our vision, and to my fellow candidates who had the courage to stand up and fight to make things better for people in this City.”

Newton’s 24-member City Council has had two vacancies for months. Allan L. “Jay” Ciccone Jr., a former Ward 1 at-large councilor, died in November.

In Ward 2, Jake Auchincloss resigned his at-large councilor seat after he was elected in November to succeed former US Representative Joseph Kennedy III in Congress.

Each of the city’s eight wards has two at-large councilors elected by a citywide vote. Each ward is also represented by a local councilor elected by residents of that ward.

Oliver and Lucas are expected to serve for the rest of the current City Council term, which runs through the rest of the year.

To serve in the next two-year City Council term, which begins January 2022, they will have to be re-elected during the city’s municipal election in November. Voters will decide races for mayor, City Council, and School Committee in the upcoming election.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.