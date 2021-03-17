Orange Line commuters face three weeks on shuttle buses

A six-car train carrying 100 passengers derailed Tuesday as it was moving through a work zone at the Wellington Station in Medford and the T is now working to repair the damage as well as complete the upgrade already underway at the site, the T said.

Some Orange Line commuters started Wednesday on shuttle buses, a change in routine they will face for the next three weeks while the MBTA repairs derailment damage and assesses, once again, the safety of its new generation of subway cars.

The shuttles are in place from the Oak Grove station in Malden to Sullivan Square in Charlestown, the T said. The other impacted stations are Malden Center, Assembly Square the Wellington.

The T also said it was pulling its next generation Orange Line cars and a six-car Red Line train out of service to conduct safety inspections in light of the derailment. It is at least the third time the CRRC-built cars will be offline since they were brought into service in Aug. 2019.

The new Orange and Red Line cars will undergo an analysis of the cars’ performance, according to the T.

The derailment happened at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, occurring when a northbound train moving at a slow speed was crossing over to the southbound track . The train was crossing to accommodate ongoing Orange Line maintenance work, Pesaturo said.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.





