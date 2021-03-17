Rabbit on Patience Island tests positive for contagious infection

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A cottontail rabbit trapped by authorities tested positive for a contagious bacterial infection that can sicken humans and other animals.

The rabbit with Tularemia, or rabbit fever, was trapped on Patience Island in Rhode Island's Narragansett Bay, the state Department of Environmental Management said on Monday.

Authorities learned of the diagnosis March 3 and urged visitors to Patience Island to avoid contact with wildlife, including biting insects, and to cover their face and eyes.