Rare bibles, historical tours, and flamingos

Lowell-based nonprofit Mill City Grows will hold its annual seed swap as an in-person outdoor event this year in celebration of spring. The seed swap, which is free and open to the public, will take place at the parking lot at 19 Hall St. in Lowell on Saturday, March 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the event will be postponed to April 17 at the same time and place. “This is one of our oldest community events, and I feel it’s one of the most important as it kick-starts the growing season!” Mill City Grows gardens manager Enrique Vargas said. In addition to masking and physical distancing, COVID-19 restrictions for the event will include asking attendees to peruse seed tables one at a time with hand sanitizing stations available on site.

The Museum of Printing in Haverhill is hosting a display of its extensive collection of rare Bibles. The museum has one leaf from each Bible printed in Colonial America, including the Eliot Bible of 1663, printed in native Algonquin. The collection also includes a variety of other Bibles from early in the nation’s history ranging from giant to pocket size and in a variety of languages. The exhibit will last through the end of April. The museum, at 15 Thornton Ave., is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment. For more information, visit museumofprinting.org .

WEST

The Lexington Historical Society recently reopened Buckman Tavern for hybrid indoor and outdoor tours at 1 Bedford St. The tours will follow all Massachusetts COVID-19 restrictions, including social distancing and mask-wearing. Tour tickets are available online for prepurchase and timed entrance at tinyurl.com/buckmantickets. Visitors also may view the Tavern’s upstairs exhibit, “Something Must be Done: Bold Women of Lexington,” which has been closed to the public since March 2020.

The Goodnow Library in Sudbury is hosting a series of Facebook Live broadcasts aimed at children up to 6 years old to improve their literacy skills and reading readiness. The library goes live on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Programs range in topics from Music Makers on Mondays to Tales for Tots on Thursdays. The programs are hosted by children’s librarians, known to their patrons as Miss Amy and Miss Heidi. Registration for the broadcasts is not required; just visit www.facebook.com/goodnowlibrary. “People really love these broadcasts because they miss our staff and interacting with them,” said Esmé Green, library director. “Amy and Heidi are beloved by many families.”

SOUTH

In Hingham, a temporary art exhibit touched down March 5 in the green space at Derby Street Shops. A flock of locally made flamingo lawn ornaments — originally designed by the late Massachusetts artist Don Featherstone — will next stop at Boston Seaport (March 22-30), The Street Chestnut Hill (April 1-12), and MarketStreet Lynnfield (April 1-12). WS Development is funding the tour.

The Marion Police Department received its first hybrid police cruiser and put it into service on March 3. The cruiser could potentially help save on fuel and reduce emissions. “The new hybrid vehicle has the necessary technology and structural features to provide the safety and dependability needed in a law enforcement vehicle, while also saving fuel and reducing emissions,” Chief Richard Nighelli said.

