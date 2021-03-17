Suffolk DA Rollins files motion to end the long-running prosecution of Sean Ellis

In her filing, Rollins argues that the police department’s conduct calls for wiping out Ellis’ remaining conviction, while faulting past actions of the Suffolk DA’s office as well.

Rollins’ motion — which the district attorney, in an unusual move, signed herself — joins with Ellis’ attorney, Rosemary Scapicchio, in seeking to overturn his conviction for possession of Mulligan’s service weapons, the only charge for which he remains convicted .

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins filed a motion Wednesday that could bring to a close the three-decade case of Sean K. Ellis , whose conviction for the murder of Boston Police Detective John J. Mulligan became a cause celebre that raised major questions about police corruption and prosecutorial misconduct.

Advertisement

“The aforementioned corruption of BPD, coupled with the unconstitutional withholding of evidence by this Office and our overall failure of inquiry, are disgraceful chapters in our history,” Rollins wrote. “This level of misconduct and indifference by the prosecution team (both BPD and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office) cannot be condoned, ignored, or tolerated. We must learn from our mistakes.”

Mulligan was murdered outside a Walgreens in Roslindale on Sept. 26, 1993 as he worked a paid detail. He was sleeping in his car at the time of the shooting. His checkered police career was highlighted by numerous allegations of corruption and misconduct.

Ellis served 22 years in prison before a court ordered him released in 2015.

Wiping out Ellis’s conviction on the gun possession charges would potentially clear the way for him to file a wrongful conviction suit against the city, seeking restitution for his years behind bars. He cannot sue as long as he stands convicted of any charge related to the case.

The motion for a new trial for weapons possession rests with Suffolk Superior Court Judge Robert Ullman, who took over the case earlier this year. Ullman would likely hold a hearing to consider the motion to drop the charges. He would also have the option of simply ordering a new trial, which would allow the state to drop the case.

Advertisement

In 2015, the Supreme Judicial Court had ordered a new trial — which would have been Ellis’ fourth — on his conviction for Mulligan’s murder. Instead, in 2017, then-District Attorney John Pappas — who served briefly after Dan Conley resigned to go into private practice — decided not to go forward with a case that had become severely compromised. At that time, both Pappas and then-Boston Police Commissioner William Gross firmly maintained that Ellis was still guilty of Mulligan’s murder.

Technically, Rollins’ motion calls for a new trial on the gun charge. But she has already declared that she would file to drop the case if such a trial were granted, ending the case.

The Ellis case was recently the subject of the Netflix documentary Trial 4, which recounted the investigation, as well as highlighting Scapicchio’s tireless efforts to overturn his conviction.

Ellis was convicted through work by three disgraced officers — Kenneth Acerra, John Brazil, and Walter Robinson — who coerced and intimidated witnesses and concealed evidence in an effort to pin Mulligan’s murder on Ellis and a codefendant, Terry Patterson. Patterson’s murder conviction was also eventually overturned. He subsequently pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and was released on time served.

Advertisement

“This is what a progressive DA looks like,” Scapicchio said in a telephone interview. “It’s uncomfortable to come to these conclusions. But you have to if you want to effectuate change. That’s what Rachael Rollins did.”

Scapicchio called for a review of her cases involving Robinson, Acerra, and Brazil. “I’m confident that there are other Seans Ellises sitting in jail cells,” she said. “Every single one of their cases should be looked at. None of them should be overlooked.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Adrian_Walker.