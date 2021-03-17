Take the vaccine, troopers.

An alarmingly high share of the people sworn to keep us safe are refusing a vaccine that would keep us safe.

What you’re doing — or rather not doing — is pretty messed up, not to mention hazardous. Also, sadly predictable.

This week, the Globe reported that about 30 percent of State Police employees to whom the department has offered a COVID vaccine have declined to take it. That means about 850 troopers and other staffers — people who interact closely with citizens, many of whom have no choice in the matter — have turned down shots.

Advertisement

It’s possible that a chunk of those 850 passed on shots offered by their employer because they preferred to navigate the byzantine process to get in the long line for jabs at other sites, but that seems . . . unlikely. What we have here are many hundreds of refusals by people who should know better.

It’s a similar picture in our state prisons, where more than half of Department of Corrections employees had refused the state’s offer to be vaccinated at work as of last week. Those would be the same people who go between their infection hot spot workplaces and their communities every day.

Their refusals track with where we are as a country right now given that, on the whole, both state troopers and corrections officers are overwhelmingly white and male, and that those who work in law enforcement have been generally supportive of former president Donald Trump.

A recent survey by Marist College with NPR and PBS NewsHour found a huge partisan divide when it comes to the vaccine. Thirty percent of respondents said they would not take it — an alarming number in light of the fact that we may need 85 percent of the population to take the shots to get herd immunity. Among those, 49 percent of Republican men said they wouldn’t get the shot, including 40 percent of white men without college degrees. (Only 11 percent of Democrats would refuse).

Advertisement

That’s a level of resistance that outstrips that of Black and Latino respondents in other surveys, whose reluctance to take the shot generally stems from mistrust in a health system that has repeatedly let them down. What explains the resistance among white Republican men, who can make no such claim? Some hesitancy on a new vaccine is normal, but the more intractable problem here is Trumpism, and the white male grievance to which it speaks.

The former president and his GOP enablers have made facts irrelevant, turned scientific proof into a matter of opinion, and provided fertile ground in which to plant conspiracy theories. They’ve spent the entire COVID crisis attacking experts, downplaying the dangers of the virus, and turning a willingness to expose oneself to illness into a sign of loyalty.

Other leaders got public vaccinations to set an example. Trump got his secretly. He has offered lukewarm encouragement for supporters to get the shot recently. But the man whose neglect and incompetence led to so many unnecessary COVID deaths has also demanded he get personal glory for the vaccine, reinforcing partisanship.

“I just don’t understand this sort of macho thing about ‘I’m not going to get the vaccine, I have a right as an American, my freedom to not do it.’ ” President Joe Biden told ABC News this week.

Advertisement

Join the club, Mr. President. It seems like we spend a lot of time trying to understand the sort of macho thing that motivates some conservative white men. And a great deal of energy on trying to bring them around. Why did so many of them vote for a president who admitted to sexual misconduct against women? Why did they mobilize to oppose Black rights and police reform? Why are so many of them obsessed with guns? Why did thousands of them try to overturn an election and storm the Capitol in an insurrection that left five people dead, including a police officer who lost one of the blue lives they claim to revere? And why are so many of them refusing to do this simple thing that will make us all safer?

It’s beyond exhausting, this machismo. It’s also lethal.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.