Why not us? Some college workers wonder when they will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine

He doesn’t work in a health care setting. He works at the University of Rhode Island, cleaning the apartment suites where potentially COVID-positive students stay to quarantine or isolate.

He sprays everything down with a disinfectant called Vital Oxide. He collects their linens to bring them to the laundry room, then finishes cleaning up for the next potential COVID-19 patients to come in. He often worries about bringing the virus home to his in-laws, even though he has protective gear.

KINGSTON, R.I. — It happens so often that it’s practically a daily routine: 72 hours after a possible COVID-positive person leaves their isolation room, janitor John Fogarty, 58, goes in to clean up.

“The way I look at it is that I’m doing the exact same type of job as a housekeeper in a hospital,” Fogarty said. “I go in, I clean up, I gather the linens. I’m sure there are a few things we do differently than they do, but for me, it’s the exact same type of job.”

Like other college workers interviewed for this story, Fogarty said he thought his university supervisors were doing a good job looking out for his safety. And he hasn’t tested positive since the pandemic began, especially with all the extensive safety measures.

But the new vaccine eligibility for kindergarten through 12th grade teachers and school staff that started this month in Rhode Island has raised questions on college campuses around the state: Why not us?

The short answer is that supplies are not yet available to vaccinate everyone. After first making health care workers, nursing home residents, first-responders and other vulnerable groups eligible for the vaccine, Rhode Island is going with an age-based approach as the winter turns to spring.

But the state deviated from that plan when it made K-12 teachers and other school staff eligible earlier this month, after prodding from the Biden administration and newly sworn in Governor Dan McKee, who had said he would make K-12 teacher and staff vaccinations an early priority, even before he assumed office.

Robert A. Walsh Jr., the executive director of the National Educational Association Rhode Island, welcomed the news that K-12 educators and staff would be prioritized for vaccines. But behind the scenes, he also got questions from other union members: NEA represents college workers, too, including graduate students, faculty and other professional staff at some colleges in Rhode Island.

Walsh said some of those union reps in higher education called him to ask why they weren’t eligible when K-12 was.

Walsh will usually respond with some variation of: “It was very helpful to have the president of the United States, Dr. (Anthony) Fauci and the CDC advocate for K-12 teacher and staff vaccinations.” But that same national push just hasn’t taken place for higher ed, Walsh said.

Not all university employees are ineligible to receive the vaccine. Some workers, such as security staff, campus police, direct health care providers, and employees over the age of 60 or that have specific medical conditions all qualify for the vaccine. And some residents of hard-hit areas of the state, such as parts of Providence, Pawtucket, and Central Falls are eligible to sign up for appointments at community clinics.

But for those Rhode Islanders that don’t fit into those groups, it’s still a waiting game.

Walsh said he’s still bringing the issue up with Gov. Dan McKee’s administration and advocating for his members in higher education.

But, Walsh said, he thinks the supply will open up and everyone will be able to get vaccinated sooner, rather than later — and that will likely happen before they consider prioritizing any particular industry.

Connecticut, which has been faster than Rhode Island in getting shots out, said Monday that it tentatively plans to make all adults eligible by April 5. That’s just weeks away. The Biden administration said it wants states to open eligibility to all adults by May 1.

“The conversation shifts to, ‘Let’s get it efficiently distributed to our higher education members,’” Walsh said. “And we can certainly advocate for that.”

Rhode Island health officials, though, say they don’t think they have enough supply to make all adults eligible by May 1, and on Tuesday tried to manage expectations.

McKee, for his part, said Friday that he’s asked colleges and universities for a headcount, much like he did for Rhode Island’s K-12 school districts. He said he would have to wait for the head count before deciding whether college faculty and staff would become eligible for a vaccine.

It remains unclear on how long that could take.

McKee’s office told the Globe Tuesday: “The process of gathering this information from the local colleges and universities is ongoing. All the information must be gathered and reviewed before a determination on eligibility can be made.”

McKee’s office did not immediately respond to questions about whether employees of local universities should assume they will become eligible based on their age or their occupation.

Dan Egan, president of the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities in Rhode Island, said in an email that his group is continuing to advocate for faculty and staff at the private colleges in the state to get vaccinated. They’ve played a huge role in testing and contact tracing over the last two challenging semesters, he said.

But, Egan added: “As COVID-19 numbers continue to improve, we defer to the State on all decisions regarding vaccine eligibility, and are fully supportive of the State’s efforts to ensure equitable and targeted distribution.”

To Miriam Reumann, a URI history professor and president of the faculty union, a recent spike in COVID-19 cases at URI earlier this month is another cause for concern.

The American Association of University Professors at URI “advocates for the vaccination of all faculty, staff, and students,” Reumann said in an email.

“Unfortunately, the distribution of vaccines from the federal level to the states has created problems,” she wrote. “President Biden has announced that all adults should be eligible for vaccination by May 1. Our last day of classes in URI’s current compressed schedule is April 26. Despite the collective interest in vaccinating faculty, staff, and students, we may be caught between timelines.”

Jay Walsh, the executive director of the URI American Association of University Professors, said that many members did want to get vaccines, but were also cognizant of the supply limitations that made it difficult to prioritize them the same was K-12 teachers were.

He ticked off some of the reasons why K-12 teachers and staff might get priority: The economic impact of parents having young students doing remote learning; the emotional impact on those kids; and the fact that the K-12 school calendar will go into late June, while many colleges will wrap up weeks if not months earlier.

“Ideally, we would have liked faculty, staff, and students to be vaccinated by now,” he said. “By the time people will be fully vaccinated, college classes [will be] ending. And I’m guessing that’s part of the decision-making process.”

Joanne Valente works in a library at Rhode Island College, overseeing student-employees. But a big part of working in a library these days is serving as the “mask police” — reminding students to put their masks on. That happens about every day, she said.

She worries about catching the virus, and those worries were especially acute because her husband, Anthony, has lung cancer. He was recently able to get a vaccine shot. And Valente herself also recently became eligible when the state opened eligibility up to people over age 60, but said Monday she hasn’t been able to get an appointment yet.

Valente said K-12 teachers and workers deserve to get vaccinated — as does anyone who comes into contact with students or the public.

She thought originally she’d be able to get vaccinated through the college, but that isn’t happening right now. It’s been a familiar pattern, she said. Like when they had to get their own personal protective equipment and disinfecting wipes early on in the pandemic, now they’re on their own with vaccines, she said.

“Every day, I’ve worried,” Valente said. “Every day for a year.”

