Will Patrick Lynch run for governor in 2022?

Rhode Island Attorney General Patrick Lynch talks with reporters about the plea agreement reached in The Station nightclub fire trial Thursday, Sept. 21, 2006, in Providence, R.I..

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State.

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 131,750 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after adding 230 new cases. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 2.4 percent. The state announced seven more deaths, bringing the total to 2,583. There were 132 people in the hospital, while 274,788 residents had received the first dose of the vaccine and 118,021 were fully vaccinated.

Former Rhode Island Attorney General Patrick C. Lynch has $265,213 stashed away in his campaign account. “It’s like in golf, the sand traps are not there by accident,” he said. “I don’t keep that money there by accident.”

And Lynch told the Globe he does plan to run for public office again. But he has decided not to run for governor in 2022.

”I did look at it seriously,” he said. “I loved public service, and I look forward to the opportunity to run again.

”But Lynch, a Democrat who served as attorney general from 2003 to 2010, said he is focused on his family, law firm, and consulting business right now. “When I look at the entire landscape, the timing for me is just not right,” he said.

His decision removes one potential opponent in what is shaping up to be a highly competitive 2022 Democratic gubernatorial primary.

Lynch has more campaign cash than Governor Daniel J. McKee, who just took office March 2 after six years as lieutenant governor when Gina M. Raimondo left to become President Joe Biden’s Commerce Secretary.

But McKee’s prospects and fundraising totals are bound to improve now that he is governor. The field of candidates is expected to include Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea, who has $415,532 in campaign funds, Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza, who has $887,153, and General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, who has just over $1 million.

”Right now, I am kind of cheering on Dan McKee,” Lynch said, hastening to add that he likes and respects other potential candidates such as Magaziner and Elorza. “In this pandemic, I think we are all pulling for this governor and for this state.”

After winning two terms as attorney general, Lynch launched a campaign for governor in 2010, but he dropped out before facing then-treasurer Frank T. Caprio in a Democratic primary. Caprio ended up losing the general election to former US Senator Lincoln D. Chafee, who ran as an independent. Lynch joked that his election record is 2-0-1.

Lynch, 56, of Barrington, said that since leaving office he has been running the Patrick Lynch Group, a government relations firm that helps clients in dealing with attorneys general across the country. He also has formed the Lynch & Pine law firm with former attorney general Jeffrey B. Pine. And he and his wife, Cynthia Stern Lynch, are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary today.

“We are happy where we are,” he said.

⚓ My colleagues Brian Amaral and Alexa Gagosz report that while teachers and staff of K-12 schools recently became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, faculty and staff members of local universities are asking: Why not us? Read more.

⚓ Alexa also writes about how Rhode Island’s COVID-19 vaccine subcommittee members said supply projections over the next month and a half do not support President Joe Biden’s call for open eligibility for all adults by May 1. Read more.

⚓ Lucas Fried writes that Aleppo Sweets bakery and cafe is no stranger to publicity. But in February, owner Youssef Akhtarini saw something that he had never experienced before: the impact of a viral video on a small business. Read more.

⚓ What is the rate of COVID-19 cases in your ZIP code? Find out on our new Rhode Island COVID Resources page. Read more.

⚓ Woonsocket-based CVS Health will be offering COVID-19 antibody testing in its nearly 60 MinuteClinic locations in Massachusetts. Read more.

⚓ Race: In an ambitious new initiative, Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research and The Boston Globe’s Opinion team are collaborating to resurrect and reimagine The Emancipator, the first antislavery newspaper in the United States, founded more than 200 years ago. Just as 19th-century abolitionist newspapers hastened abolition, this project aims to reframe the national conversation and hasten racial justice. Read more.

⚓ Football: Dan Shaughnessy weighs in on the New England Patriots’ spending spree, saying, “After two decades of fiscal responsibility, and unprecedented success on the field, (Bill) Belichick is suddenly doling out wads of cash like an NCAA basketball coach at an AAU tournament.” Read more.

⚓ Baseball: Michael Silverman reports that the Boston Red Sox will deploy a squad of ultraviolet light-emitting disinfecting robots to try to combat COVID-19 at Fenway Park this season. Read more.

⚓ Business: Tim Logan reports that suburban towns in the Greater Boston area like Amazon’s fast deliveries but hate the traffic and noise of its warehouses. Read more.

⚓ At 3:30 p.m., the House Judiciary Committee will meet to consider legislation including a bill sponsored by Representative Anastasia P. Williams that would authorize driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants, and a bill sponsored by Representative Joshua J. Giraldo that would prohibit landlords from asking about the immigration status of tenants or prospective tenants. More information here.

⚓ At 5 p.m., the Senate Education Committee will meet to take up legislation including a bill introduced by Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio that would extend the Rhode Island Promise program that provides free tuition to qualified students at the Community College of Rhode Island. More information here.

⚓ At 6:30 p.m., the House Labor Committee will meet to consider bills including one introduced by Representative Susan R. Donovan that would “comprehensively address wage discrimination based on sex.” More information here.

⚓ At noon, the Center for the Study of Race and Ethnicity in America at Brown University will hold a roundtable discussion on policing and technology. More information here.

