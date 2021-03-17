Biden says Cuomo should resign if investigation confirms the claims made by his accusers

“Yes,” Biden answered when asked by Stephanopoulos about the investigation, being led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, potentially finding Cuomo guilty and whether that should warrant him stepping down from his post.

Biden, who as recently as Sunday passed up an opportunity to join other Democrats in calling for Cuomo’s resignation, made the comment in an interview with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News. The interview is scheduled to air Wednesday morning.

President Biden said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign if an investigation confirms allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct that women have made against him.

“I think he’ll probably end up being prosecuted, too,” Biden added.

Several prominent New York Democrats, including Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, have called on Cuomo to step down. The three-term governor has refused to resign and has denied the allegations.

A number of politicians in New York have said that Cuomo is unable to serve as an effective governor. In response, Biden said, “Well, that’s a judgment for them to make.”

“A woman should be presumed to telling the truth and should not be scapegoated and become victimized by her coming forward,” Biden said.

But, Biden said, “there should be an investigation to determine whether what she says is true — that is what is going on now.”

He added: “There could be a criminal prosecution that is attached to it. I just don’t know.”

Six women, several of them former members of his staff, have alleged that Cuomo sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately toward them. Some have said Cuomo demeaned them with pet nicknames or objectifying remarks about their appearance, subjected them to unwanted kisses and touches, or asked them about their sex lives.

Cuomo also faces an allegation that he groped a female staff member under her shirt after summoning her to the governor’s mansion in Albany late last year.

During the interview, Biden said that it “takes a lot of courage for a woman to come forward.”

“The presumption is, it should be taken seriously. And it should be investigated. And that’s what’s underway now,” Biden said.

Cuomo has denied touching any women inappropriately. Even as he remains overshadowed by scandal, he has tried to press on and project normalcy.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.