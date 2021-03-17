Here’s what to know about the updated vaccine rollout plan in Massachusetts — including eligibility timelines for all residents

The state released its schedule on Wednesday for when all people in Massachusetts will become eligible to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments, with shots becoming available to the general public on April 19.
Until now, officials have avoided specifying dates for the rest of the rollout, instead concentrating on providing shots for the million or so people who are currently eligible: first responders and health workers, senior citizens, people with two or more chronic health conditions, and educators.
Here’s a look at the latest timeline:
Timeline for remaining groups:
- March 22: Residents 60+ and certain workers
- April 5: Residents 55+ and residents with one of certain medical conditions
- April 19: General public ages 16 and older
I’m eligible for a vaccine. How do I make an appointment?
The Baker administration recently launched a preregistration system enabling Massachusetts residents to sign up to be alerted when they can book an appointment at one of the state’s mass vaccination sites. Only when residents are eligible to be vaccinated will they be notified.
Residents can preregister at VaccineSignUp.mass.gov. You will be notified when it’s your turn to schedule an appointment at one of the seven mass vaccination locations in Massachusetts. These sites include Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium, the Reggie Lewis Center, the DoubleTree Hotel in Danvers, the Eastfield Mall in Springfield, the Natick Mall, and the former Circuit City in Dartmouth.
Residents can also use VaxFinder.mass.gov to search for and book appointments at pharmacies, health care providers, and other community locations.
Check the state’s map to find a vaccination location near you:
