Judge to question seated jurors Wednesday about George Floyd family settlement

Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill said he would question seven of the nine jurors seated in the case via Zoom on Wednesday morning as he weighs requests from Chauvin's attorney to delay the case and reconsider a change-of-venue motion because of publicity related to the settlement.

MINNEAPOLIS — The judge overseeing the criminal trial related to George Floyd’s death plans to re-interview several jurors already seated in the case on Wednesday to determine whether news of the city’s $27 million settlement with Floyd’s family has compromised their ability to be impartial toward Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer charged in his killing.

The seven jurors being recalled were seated last week, before the Minneapolis City Council voted unanimously to settle the wrongful-death lawsuit filed by Floyd's family.

Eric Nelson, Chauvin's attorney, said Monday he was "gravely concerned" the settlement announcement had tainted the jury pool, including those already seated. He has repeatedly questioned the "suspicious timing" of the agreement and argued it had made it impossible for his client to receive a fair trial.

On Tuesday, Nelson read into the court record details from a Washington Post story published Friday in which an unnamed Minneapolis official said the city had been concerned the announcement could affect the trial.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to the paper because they were not authorized to speak publicly, said the city consulted with Hennepin County Chief District Judge Toddrick Barnette, who told the city it could proceed. Barnette has not responded to a request for comment.

Cahill told Nelson the city official had not made “an accurate statement” — though he added the caveat that he was not speaking for Barnette.

"The bottom line is this is a federal lawsuit. This court was not involved. And as I recall in my discussions with Judge Barnette, the answer was, 'We can't tell you what to do,' " Cahill said. "And I think he expressed the concern that we have about doing such a thing in the middle of jury selection. So there is no approval by this court. We had no authority to approve any release at this time."

“I think the city is trying to dump their responsibility back in the court where it does not belong,” Cahill added.

Cahill has called the settlement announcement “concerning” and described defense complaints about the prejudicial impact on the jury as “legitimate.” But he indicated Tuesday that he would not rule on the defense requests to delay or move the trial out of Minneapolis until after he had reinterviewed the jurors to determine whether they had been compromised.

Cahill's decision is a tentative win for prosecutors, who had asked the judge to "take a step back [and] look at the actual effect" of the news of the settlement before making a decision on trial timing and venue.

"I think that this $27 million settlement has been, frankly, overblown," Steve Schleicher, a Minnesota special assistant attorney general and one of the prosecutors in the case, told the court Tuesday.

Chauvin, the white police officer filmed with his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes on May 25, faces charges of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the Black man’s death, which occurred during a police investigation. Three other officers charged in the case — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas K. Lane and Tou Thao — are set to be tried separately in August.

Jury selection has continued this week, despite the defense's request to delay the trial. Since Monday, prospective jurors have been pressed by Cahill on whether they have been "exposed to some information either about this case or about related cases" and if that had affected their ability to be impartial about Chauvin. At least two of those questioned said they had seen headlines about the settlement and were subsequently dismissed.

Also on Tuesday, Nelson urged the judge to allow him to bring up Floyd’s history of drug use and a previous arrest in an effort to show jurors that he was partly to blame for his own death.

A prosecutor said it’s irrelevant. Cahill previously rejected Chauvin’s attempt to tell the jury about Floyd’s May 2019 arrest — a year before his fatal encounter with Chauvin — but heard fresh arguments Tuesday from both sides. He said he would rule on the request Thursday.

Opening statements in the trial are scheduled to begin no earlier than March 29.