Mass. reports 61,449 new COVID-19 vaccinations

Updated March 17, 2021, 39 minutes ago
Hector Rosario, a dialysis patient, receiving a dose of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine earlier this month in Boston.
Hector Rosario, a dialysis patient, receiving a dose of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine earlier this month in Boston.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 61,449 to 2,671,928, state officials reported Wednesday.

The number of new vaccinations was smaller than on Tuesday, when 75,184 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 86.3 percent of the 3,095,810 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 1,699,825 first shots and 906,783 second shots of the two-shot Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

The state reported a total of 65,320 people have received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 972,103.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has wracked the state for a year.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

