Photos: The scene in Georgia following several shootings

By Shannon Larson Globe Staff,Updated March 16, 2021, 1 hour ago
Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting at a massage parlor, late Tuesday, in Woodstock, Ga. Officials say 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, Georgia, has been captured hours after multiple people were killed in shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors.
Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting at a massage parlor, late Tuesday, in Woodstock, Ga. Officials say 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, Georgia, has been captured hours after multiple people were killed in shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors.Mike Stewart

Shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs left eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said Tuesday. A 21-year-old man was taken into custody in southwest Georgia hours later after a manhunt.

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said three people were killed at a spa in northeast Atlanta, while a fourth person was killed at another spa across the street. He said all four victims were female, and “It appears that they may be Asian.” Five people were also shot at a massage parlor in Acworth, about 30 miles north of Atlanta, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said. Two of the victims were dead and three were transported to a hospital where two of them also died, Baker said.

Authorities were not immediately releasing the gender or race of the victims, Baker said. Baker said the suspect, Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, was taken into custody in Crisp County, about 150 miles south of Atlanta. Baker said they believe Long is also the suspect in the Atlanta shootings.

Here are some photos from the scene.

This handout photo courtesy of the Cherokee Sheriffs Office shows a line of law enforcement cars blocking the area of a shooting at a spa in an Atlanta suburb on Tuesday.
This handout photo courtesy of the Cherokee Sheriffs Office shows a line of law enforcement cars blocking the area of a shooting at a spa in an Atlanta suburb on Tuesday.-/Cherokee Sheriff’s Office/AFP via Getty Images
An official stood in front of a massage parlor after a shooting, late Tuesday in Atlanta.
An official stood in front of a massage parlor after a shooting, late Tuesday in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson
Law enforcement officials conferred outside a massage parlor following a shooting on Tuesday in Atlanta.
Law enforcement officials conferred outside a massage parlor following a shooting on Tuesday in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson
Law enforcement officials conferred outside a massage parlor following a shooting on Tuesday in Atlanta.
Law enforcement officials conferred outside a massage parlor following a shooting on Tuesday in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson
An official stood in front of a massage parlor after a shooting, late Tuesday in Atlanta.
An official stood in front of a massage parlor after a shooting, late Tuesday in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson
A massage parlor is seen after a shooting, late Tuesday in Atlanta.
A massage parlor is seen after a shooting, late Tuesday in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson
Authorities investigated a fatal shooting at a massage parlor, late Tuesday, in Woodstock, Ga.
Authorities investigated a fatal shooting at a massage parlor, late Tuesday, in Woodstock, Ga. Mike Stewart
Authorities investigated a fatal shooting at a massage parlor, late Tuesday, in Woodstock, Ga.
Authorities investigated a fatal shooting at a massage parlor, late Tuesday, in Woodstock, Ga. Mike Stewart

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.

