Some states push against tax restriction in $1.9 trillion economic relief law

The response came after a sharply worded letter from 21 attorneys general, who wrote to Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen on Tuesday seeking clarity on a portion of the law that prevents them from using the federal funds “to either directly or indirectly offset a reduction in the net tax revenue” that comes as a result of state tax cuts.

The Biden administration said on Wednesday that a restriction in the $1.9 trillion economic relief law that prohibits states from using aid money to cut taxes was constitutional, pushing back against claims by Republican officials in some states who argue that the provision violates state rights.

States, which are expected to share $350 billion worth of stimulus funds, are anxiously awaiting guidance about whether the restrictions apply to the use of federal dollars to offset new tax cuts, or if it blocks them from cutting taxes for any reason, even if the cuts were in the works before the law passed.

The attorneys general called the provision “the greatest attempted invasion of state sovereignty by Congress in the history of our Republic.”

The clash between the states and the Biden administration could lead to multistate litigation over the stimulus bill and would be the first big legal battle for a White House that is rushing to pump relief money into the economy.

The first such lawsuit was filed on Wednesday when Dave Yost, Ohio’s attorney general, filed a motion for a preliminary injunction aimed at the provision of the relief legislation that restricts states from cutting taxes. The injunction seeks to bar the federal government’s ability to enforce what Yost described as the “Tax Mandate.”

“The federal government should be encouraging states to innovate and grow business, not holding vital relief funding hostage to its preferred pro-tax policies,” Yost, a Republican, said in a statement.

Ohio is expected to receive $5.5 billion in federal relief funds. Yost said that states should not have to choose between accepting the money and maintaining their rights to cut taxes.

The Treasury Department said on Wednesday that if a state that took relief money cut taxes, that state must repay the amount of lost revenue from those cuts to the federal government.

“It is well established that Congress may establish reasonable conditions on how states should use federal funding that the states are provided,” Alexandra LaManna, a Treasury spokeswoman, said. “Those sorts of reasonable funding conditions are used all the time — and they are constitutional.”

NEW YORK TIMES

Biden’s dog returning to White House

WILMINGTON, Del. — There is Major breaking news: President Biden’s wayward pup is no longer in the doghouse.

Biden, in an interview that aired Wednesday, said that his dog, Major, who had been involved in a biting incident at the White House, was “a sweet dog.” He explained the biting by saying that the dog had “turned a corner.”

Biden added that “85 percent of the people there love him.” Major, a 3-year-old rescue dog, and Champ, who is 12, were moved to the Bidens’ Delaware home after the incident, but the president said they would return to the White House.

The president said “the dog’s being trained now” in Delaware but disputed the idea that the pup was sent away after the incident. He said the dogs went to Wilmington because the first couple was going to be out of town.

“He was going home,” Biden said. “I didn’t banish him to home. Jill was going to be away for four days. I was going to be away for two, so we took him home.”

The dogs are the first pets to call the White House home since former president Barack Obama departed in early 2017 with his pups, Bo and Sunny. Former president Donald Trump did not have pets.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Wall Street prepares to resume political giving

Wall Street firms are quietly preparing to resume political giving in the next few months, marking an end to a freeze that many corporations vowed to impose after rioters stormed the US Capitol in January to disrupt congressional certification of Donald Trump’s loss to President Biden.

The pause on political action committee contributions, touted by major financial companies such as JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and BlackRock, alarmed lawmakers in both parties at the time, given how much of their campaigns are bankrolled by deep-pocketed corporate donors.

Yet it was never meant to be a shutdown of the Wall Street money machine, which contributed $787 million to the 2020 election, people familiar with the matter said. Instead, it was about publicly showing customers and stockholders that they were disgusted with the armed insurrection and the Republicans who directly or indirectly backed the effort.

Some of the 147 members of Congress who voted against certifying the election for Biden will remain on what’s been dubbed the “no-fly list,” a likely permanent ban on corporate PAC donations, such as Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri or Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

Craig Engle, a political lawyer at the Arent Fox law firm in Washington, says he expects PACs to resume donations in earnest next month, but the memory of the insurrection will make it difficult to resume giving to some of the 147 senators and representatives.

“That is truly a case-by-case, corporation-by-corporation or group-by-group decision,’' he said. ’'There is no general rule that is going to emerge.”

BLOOMBERG

House panel requests financial records of Trump’s D.C. hotel

WASHINGTON -- A House committee on Tuesday asked the Biden administration to provide detailed financial records on former president Donald Trump’s Washington hotel, which is located in a federally owned building and must give the government financial data as part of its lease.

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, which oversees public buildings, first asked for records on the hotel in early 2019. But for two years — while Trump’s administration was the Trump International Hotel’s landlord — the government refused to hand them over.

Now, the committee has asked Biden’s administration to provide what Trump’s would not, including detailed records on the hotel’s revenue, expenses, profits, and losses.

Those records, if made public, would reveal the inner workings of a hotel that became an icon of Trump’s era — a place where the sitting president’s company could be paid by foreign governments, Republican allies, and companies with business before the Trump administration.

WASHINGTON POST







