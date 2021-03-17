A new appreciation for normalcy

The sense of community with usually-distant neighbors and others in this time when all of us have been forced to stare death in the face makes us understand that real equality rests in our common vulnerability. White, Black, brown, LGBTQ, native born or immigrant, old and young, Democrats, Republicans, and independents, all of us are represented in emergency rooms, and in cemeteries and urns across the nation — some disproportionately so — unifying us as no government unification policy can.

Though it is hard to imagine, now that COVID-19 infections are on the decline since a January high, my guess is that when the crisis is over, we shall miss a few of the good things this disease generated.

Many of us have experienced an appreciation for and from our partners, children, and loved ones whom we previously took for granted, and whom we now realize we couldn’t live without. (With time and human nature, we could revert to taking them all for granted, again. Let’s try not to.)

Home deliveries, a luxury born of necessity, has allowed almost anything we can order by phone or the Internet to be delivered to our door, often for free. We had this before the pandemic, but not daily, and not for everything we buy. During COVID, meals, prescriptions, groceries, bottles of wine, books, or must-have gadgets we found on Amazon that we couldn’t live without arrive every day. Home deliveries have become one more break from the “quarantine,” which is boring, lonely, and depressing. The sound of the delivery driver ringing our doorbell has become a wish for human contact come true — a distraction bearing gifts (even if bought for ourselves).

Many of us notice a new appreciation for a beautiful sunset, a landscape draped and frosted with melting snow, the smell of muffins baking, the chime of the doorbell, or the thud of a package being dropped at our door. We long for signs that our solitude is about to be turned into the pleasure of human interaction with someone — anyone — on the other side of that door. In future “normalcy” we may miss the joy such simple pleasures can generate, especially when the aloneness of aging kicks in.

Millions will miss the constant comfort provided by Dr. Anthony Fauci. When all this is over, we won’t have America’s Family Doctor there on our TV every day telling us how to stay safe and making sure we do. Fauci is a specialist in hope, the prescription he delivers free with endless refills. We shall surely miss him and his magic of science that keeps us going.

Those with school-age children may miss watching them learn, electronically, in their own homes, dedicated teachers working with them via computer screens that have become their and our windows to the world. A world returned to normalcy separates us from those sights and the joyful squeals for a word spelled correctly or the solution to a math problem solved at last.

New dishes we created in COVID isolation — when cooking and baking were the only things that kept us busy and sane — will be served again when the madness is over. In that future, references to the day we created that dish — days when we feared a loss of appetite for life — will also be remembered with gratitude for survival.

My hope is that we all have a new appreciation for what we have and can do, after months of not having and not doing so many things we love. We may even miss the delight of discovery and innovation that difficult times cultivate.

When life is back to normal, somewhere in our hearts we shall notice and even miss the adventure of hard times and the great spiritual reward of having evaded the enemy.

We who survive are a part of history representing the millions who didn’t. By remembering the good things left behind after COVID, we honor their memory and hope we would make them and those they left behind proud.

Mary Ann Sorrentino is a freelance columnist who writes from Cranston, R.I.