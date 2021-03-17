Social Studies: The aftermath of Citizens United; empathetic couples

Comparing states that had banned independent political spending by corporations with similar states without bans, political scientists found that the US Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United decision — which overturned these spending bans — resulted in reduced corporate income tax rates in these states. The decision also resulted in tort-litigation rules that were less plaintiff-friendly. Noncorporate issues like abortion and gun control were not particularly affected.

Bowling — or drinking — alone

A researcher at the London School of Economics finds that the closure of community pubs in Britain from 2013 to 2016, the years before the Brexit referendum, was associated with greater right-wing populism. An individual was significantly more likely to support the UK Independence Party — a prominent right-wing populist party — if community pubs closed in his district, even controlling for individual and district demographics. The effect was amplified in more economically struggling districts.

Perpetuating the cycle

Disadvantaged kids and parents who live in areas with higher income inequality have lower expectations for graduating from high school and college than disadvantaged families in areas with lower inequality, even controlling for cognitive ability and numerous family and area socio-economic characteristics. These expectations become self-fulfilling, as graduation rates indeed end up being lower in such areas. The reverse is true for advantaged families: They have higher expectations and achieve better graduation outcomes where inequality is higher.

Who has empathy?

Married parents in the Chicago area were asked to engage in conversation with each other and then rate their own and their spouse’s emotions. People who could accurately rate their spouses’ negative emotions in a conflict tended to have greater well-being and marital satisfaction — if they also had lower levels of income and education. The phenomenon was not observed in people with higher levels of income and education.

