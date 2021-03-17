Views on daylight saving time are all over the map — er, the clock face

Permanent daylight saving time would increase misalignment of sun time with our body clocks, affecting health and performance and increasing sleep deprivation. Sunrise in the winter would be as late at 8:20 a.m. in Massachusetts. When the body clock is misaligned, children would do worse in school and drivers would get in more accidents. Those are some of the reasons that the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and numerous other health and educational organizations support year-round standard time.

Re “Let’s spring forward — and not turn back” (Editorial, March 12): There are health and safety problems that result from switching back and forth from standard time, but permanent daylight saving time, or shifting every time zone ahead one hour, would be even more harmful. Congress should not enact the equivalent of permanent daylight saving time. Massachusetts and other states should adopt year-round standard time.

Advertisement

Dr. Douglas C. Johnson

Dr. Karin G. Johnson

Springfield

The writers — father and daughter — are sleep medicine physicians.

It would be unjust to transfer winter sun from the poor to the wealthy

Jeff Jacoby’s column (“Heed the science and abolish daylight saving time,” Ideas, March 14) and the Globe’s editorial “Let’s spring forward — and not turn back” highlight some of the more minor benefits in getting rid of the changing of the clocks, but both gloss over the most important aspect of changing the clocks. Without changing them, sunrise in New England would hover around 8:15 a.m. for most of the winter, and many in the region would be commuting to work, and even beginning work, before the sun pokes its head above the horizon.

I teach in a high school in a more affluent Boston suburb, and I always remind my students that even if their parents might not begin work till 8 a.m. or 9 a.m., there is a host of less-privileged and less-well-compensated participants in our economy who travel in the cold winter darkness to shifts that begin at 7 a.m. to enable the rest of the economy to roar to life at 8.

Advertisement

Getting rid of standard time, as some politicians have argued for, is essentially a transfer of sunlight hours in the early winter mornings from the poor to the wealthy, something we should resist as our country grapples with the hard truths of economic and social justice.

Rabbi Yaakov Jaffe

Brookline

There’s a simple trick to this

I awoke on the first day of daylight saving time thinking about the Globe editorial “Let’s spring forward — and not turn back,” which enumerated the devastating effects of an hour’s sleep loss resulting from the time change. These effects were unsettling to consider: financial loss from lowered work productivity, workplace injuries, auto accidents, heart attacks, depression, and more.

While running errands later in the day, however, it appeared that the employees at the coffee shop, the supermarket, and the gas station were all alert and productive. There were no sirens heard at the nearby hospital, no passing tow trucks dragging mangled autos. It was a normal Sunday all around.

I agree with the Globe: We’d be well off ditching the annual time change. But until that happens, there is an easy solution to the purported sleep-deprivation issue. Next year, how about an editorial proposing that on the night before the time change, we simply all go to bed an hour early?

Mark Hopkins

Advertisement

Concord

Stop disrupting our circadian rhythms

I was thrilled to see Jeff Jacoby’s column supporting year-round standard time, especially after the Globe editorial’s enthusiastic endorsement of year-round daylight saving time. I hate getting up an hour early and always sleep better during those four precious months of standard time. Let’s listen to the sleep scientists and not disrupt our circadian rhythms. People are sleep-deprived as it is.

Elaine Gottlieb

Cambridge

He’d prefer stretching light into the evenings

If you wanted to feel like Santa Claus over the last week, all you had to do was tell a friend that we were springing forward on March 14. This raises the question: If more evening sun is so great, why do we turn back the clocks at all? The Sunshine Protection Act, cosponsored by Senator Ed Markey, would end this counterproductive tradition.

Some worry that eliminating the clock change would leave us with darker winter mornings. They’re right. Winter sunshine is like a fleece blanket that’s too small — we have to decide whether we want our shoulders or feet covered. As the father of two young children, I’d rather deal with a little more darkness on the morning commute to stretch the light into evening family time so that we can make play while the sun shines.

Miles Grant

Acushnet