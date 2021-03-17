After four seasons with Patriots, Adam Butler to sign two-year deal with Dolphins, per reports

Butler, 26, will be leaving the Patriots after four seasons. He joined the team in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt, and went on to play in 63 of 64 possible games. Butler ranked second on the Patriots in sacks (4) last season and proved to be a top pass-rusher.

Defensive tackle Adam Butler is signing a two-year, $9 million contract with the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network reported Wednesday afternoon.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores is obviously familiar with Butler, given their time together in New England.

The Patriots still have another decision to make on their defensive line, with tackle Lawrence Guy also hitting the market as an unrestricted free agent.

