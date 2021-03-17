Alex Cora is plenty impressed by new Red Sox owner LeBron James

“What he’s done in the sport is unreal and the impact in his area where he lived, he’s impacted a lot of people. That’s all I can say right now. From afar, it’s been amazing just watching him do his thing.”

“His impact on the court is amazing. But off the court, off the charts, right? I’m a big fan of him,” Cora said Wednesday.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Alex Cora has never met LeBron James , a new partner in Fenway Sports Group. But as a civic-minded former professional athlete, the Red Sox manager is impressed by what James has accomplished.

James and his business partner, Maverick Carter, will become the first two Black partners in FSG.

James first established a relationship with the group in 2011 when he and Carter partnered with Fenway Sports Management for marketing purposes. They obtained an interest in Liverpool Football Club as part of that deal.

“It’s funny when they start talking about comparing people like [Tom] Brady and Michael [Jordan] and all the great ones. The people that have been able to see [James] grow as a player, as a person, it’s unreal what he does,” Cora said.

“It’s like he’s better not only on the field but also off the field. From afar, a big fan of him.”

Jordan left the NBA in 1993 to try professional baseball. He played the 1994 season in the minor leagues, then returned to the basketball court.

Cora was asked where the 6-foot-9-inch James would play on his team. He picked the outfield, comparing him to new Sox left fielder Franchy Cordero, who is 6-3, 225 pounds.

“If Franchy can play the outfield, I think [James] can play the outfield, too,” Cora said.

Nick Yorke wins a battle

Before the teams played their Grapefruit League game, the Twins and Sox played an informal seven-inning scrimmage on Field 4 behind JetBlue Park.

Adam Ottavino and side-arming righthander John Schreiber were among the pitchers who worked for the Sox. Cordero batted in every inning as he continued to build up his endurance after being quarantined with COVID-19.

Of note was 18-year-old Sox prospect Nick Yorke winning a six-pitch at-bat against 32-year-old Michael Pineda by rapping a single up the middle.

The Sox are off on Thursday, but will play an intrasquad game in the stadium. Garrett Richards is scheduled for five innings, with Matt Barnes and Hirokazu Sawamura coming out of the bullpen.

More moves

Tanner Houck was optioned to the alternate site. He faced 32 hitters in three Grapefruit League games and put 17 on base. Catcher Kole Cottam, righthander Daniel Gossett, lefthander Stephen Gonsalves, first baseman Josh Ockimey, infielder Triston Casas, outfielder Jarren Duran, and utility player Yairo Muñoz were reassigned to the minors … Infielder Danny Santana was released from a Fort Myers hospital after being treated for an infected right foot. But it will be at least two weeks before he gets his stitches out and starts to resume baseball activities. “It’s night and day where he’s at emotionally. I’m happy for him,” Cora said. Santana, who is in camp on a minor league contract, will need time before he can play again … The Sox made some changes to their major league staff. Brandon Henry was promoted to associate head athletic trainer. Jon Jochim was named MLB injury rehab coordinator and Chris Messina is now assistant strength and conditioning coach. Josh Liebenow, who was with the Triple A Worcester staff, was named assistant clubhouse manager. Billy Broadbent, the long-time video coordinator, is now visiting clubhouse coordinator. Tyler Forgione was added as a major league assistant for baseball systems.

