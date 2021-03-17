Athletes rally at MIAA headquarters for ‘2 more games’ and spring state finals

That rallying cry — “2 more games” — was the central theme for 100-plus spring athletes and coaches who gathered in front of MIAA headquarters in Franklin late Tuesday afternoon, making their voices heard before the board reconvenes virtually Wednesday afternoon to decide whether to play the tournament through state championship games in late June.

But North, South, Central, and West sectional tournaments, approved Friday by the association’s board of directors, may not result in those athletes playing for an MIAA state championship. That would require, for the majority of spring sports, two more games: a state semifinal and state final.

There will be MIAA-sponsored tournaments this spring, one year after the outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in a silent season for every high school athlete in the Bay State.

In not making an recommendation for a full tournament, the MIAA’s Tournament Management Committee had concerns over travel and schools’ ability to participate, as well as the delayed April 26 scheduled start for the spring season. Competition would not start until May 6, and with a 5½ week regular season into June, there is little wiggle room.

In addition to the Needham boys’ volleyball program, the Lincoln-Sudbury boys’ lacrosse and Medfield girls’ lacrosse teams, as well as athletes from Concord-Carlisle and Newton South were represented in Franklin.

Needham boys’ volleyball coach Dave Powell and his senior captain, Owen Fanning, who passionately voiced their opinion to the MIAA board last Friday, organized Tuesday’s rally. Last week, Fanning had initiated an online petition called “Get State Semi-Final and Final Games for Massachusetts Spring Sports Approved”, that, as of Tuesday night, had passed 5,000 signatures.

“I thought the student-athlete advocacy and everyone rallying around the students last week really provided some momentum,” said Powell after Tuesday’s rally.

“This is affecting. You can create hope for entire towns and communities. Things can be different in late June. We’re turning the corner on COVID-19. This can give communities hope. No one wants to stop playing when there’s four teams left. That doesn’t make sense to anyone.”

Needham's boys' volleyball coach Dave Powell (right) and his senior captain, Owen Fanning, spoke to the crowd of supporters for a full state tournament at MIAA headquarters in Franklin Tuesday. DebeeTlumacki

Lincoln-Sudbury Regional boys' lacrosse players stood in support of a full state tournament at MIAA headquarters in Franklin. DebeeTlumacki

High school athletes at MIAA headquarters in Franklin asked "Give Us A Chance To Be Champs" on Tuesday afternoon. DebeeTlumacki

Correspondent Brandon Chase also contributed.





Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com.