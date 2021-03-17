Backed by rookie Dan Vladar, Bruins bounce back with victory over Penguins

Frederic’s goal, his fourth this season, came with 12:53 left in regulation, the rookie winger connecting with a mid-slot wrister while David Pastrnak jammed at the top of the blue paint to provide a screen. It was the only even-strength goal the Bruins scored here in the back-to-back games over two days.

PITTSBURGH — Trent Frederic broke a tie early in the third period and goalie Dan Vladar, making the first start of his NHL career, turned back 34 shots, leading the Bruins to a 2-1 win over the Penguins Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Trent Frederic tries to control the puck while being pursued by the Penguins' Marcus Pettersson during Tuesday night's game in Pittsburgh.

Vladar, poised and confident throughout the night, made a handful of good stops, including a stellar paddle save in the first, to win his regular-season debut. The towering Czech, 6 feet 5 inches and 190 pounds, led the Bruins to only their fifth win in the last 14 games (5-7-2) and ended a two-game losing streak, which included a 4-1 loss here Monday night.

The Bruins will be off Wednesday, resting up for another two-game road set that begins Thursday in Buffalo and wraps there with a Saturday matinee.

Advertisement

Vladar was named first star of the night.

The victory, the Bruins’ first in Pittsburgh since Dec. 18, 2015, also ended the Penguins’ six-game winning streak.

The Bruins blew a prime chance to break open the deadlock in the second period when they couldn’t generate a legit scoring bid while skating with a five-minute power play.

With that failed chance, the two sides entered the second intermission in a 1-1 tie, the Bruins scoring first with a Pastrnak power-play goal and the Penguins answering with a Brandon Tanev strike just nine seconds after the Bruins killed a power play.

It was Tanev, with a hard hit on Jarred Tinordi, who was whistled off at 12:57 of the second with a five-minute boarding major and a game misconduct.

Advertisement

The referees, after making the initial call, reviewed it extensively on video, and allowed the call to stand— much to the chagrin of Tanev, who stomped down the tunnel in anger.

It was not a malicious hit. However, Tinordi was in a defenseless position near the wall when he fired the puck into the offensive end from in front of the Boston bench. And the hard-charging Tanev finished the check, with a decent amount of gusto.

Per the rule book, the hitter in such cases bears the responsibility not to take advantage of a defenseless player. To that point, Tanev, the ex-Providence Friar, was indeed guilty . . . and was finished for the night.

The injured Tinordi, who crashed back-first into the board, also was done for the night. The Bruins announced between periods that he sustained an upper-body injury. It appeared he took the brunt of the blow to his upper spine or neck. He had to be assisted off the ice by blue line partner Steven Kampfer.

Keep in mind: Less than two weeks ago, Washington’s Tom Wilson wasn’t even charged with a minor for his predatory hit on Brandon Carlo, who remains out of the Boston lineup with a concussion. Night to night, the calls across the league are anything but consistent.

Pastrnak’s go-ahead strike, his 13th goal this season, came 3:20 into the first when he zipped in on net on the right side after Brad Marchand sprung him with a cross-slot pass. Ex-University of New Hampshire goalie Casey DeSmith had no answer as a flying Pastrnak slid a backhander through his five-hole.

Advertisement

Tanev’s goal, on the 12th shot against Vladar, came 15:22 after ex-BU forward Evan Rodrigues tipped the puck on net from a shot that came in off left wing. The puck bounced to the right and Tanev was left with an easy back-door pot, Vladar unable to scurry left in time to cut off the attempt.

Vladar was at his acrobatic flying circus best earlier in the period on a Colton Sceviour attempt on his doorstep that was labeled for the back of the the net. Moving to his right, Vladar flashed up his stick, the puck ticking off his paddle and out of danger. It was a Dominik Hasek type of stop.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.