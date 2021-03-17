fb-pixel Skip to main content
Boston College women’s hockey takes early lead before falling to Ohio State in NCAA quarterfinals

Updated March 16, 2021, 10 minutes ago

Boston College’s bid to make its first Women’s Frozen Four since 2017 ended Tuesday night, as the Eagles lost, 3-1, to Ohio State in the NCAA Division 1 women’s hockey quarterfinals Tuesday night in Erie, Pa.

The seventh-ranked Eagles (14-6), seeded sixth in the tournament, struck first when a Savannah Norcross wrister deflected off the tip of Buckeyes goalie Andrea Braendli’s glove and into the net to put BC up, 1-0, at 9:15 of the first period.

Junior goaltender Abigail Levy turned in a stellar 45-save performance but the Eagles (took two penalties in the final minutes of the second period. The Buckeyes (13-6), ranked and seeded third, took advantage, scoring ttwice in less than three minutes to take a lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.

BC had eight quality chances early in the third period, but Gabby Rosenthal put the game away for Ohio State with 6:30 remaining. Ohio State will meet Wisconsin in the Frozen Four on Thursday.

Boston Globe video