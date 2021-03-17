Boston College women’s hockey takes early lead before falling to Ohio State in NCAA quarterfinals

Boston College’s bid to make its first Women’s Frozen Four since 2017 ended Tuesday night, as the Eagles lost, 3-1, to Ohio State in the NCAA Division 1 women’s hockey quarterfinals Tuesday night in Erie, Pa.

The seventh-ranked Eagles (14-6), seeded sixth in the tournament, struck first when a Savannah Norcross wrister deflected off the tip of Buckeyes goalie Andrea Braendli’s glove and into the net to put BC up, 1-0, at 9:15 of the first period.