Breaking down the real numbers behind the Patriots’ free agent signings

The Patriots had about $75 million in cap space after trading Marcus Cannon to the Texans, and boy, did Bill Belichick spend it. Since March 9, the Patriots have signed or traded for 13 players: a quarterback, two receivers, two tight ends, an offensive tackle, two edge rushers, three defensive tackles, a defensive back, and a core special teams player.

Only one word is needed to sum up the Patriots’ activity in NFL free agency.

Whew.

Despite the splurge, the Patriots still have plenty of cap space, though the exact number is unclear. The Globe has reviewed contract terms for nine of the 13 players, and puts the Patriots at $29 million in cap space. But the terms for OT Trent Brown, DT Carl Davis, DT Henry Anderson, and ST Justin Bethel are not yet available. Those four players should account for about $8 million-$9 million, which would leave the Patriots with about $20 million.

A breakdown and analysis of the Patriots’ spending on those nine key free agents:

▪ Maximum value

These are the maximum values of each deal, if the player were to play out the entire contract, appear in every game, and achieve every incentive:

QB Cam Newton: one year, $13.6 million.

TE Jonnu Smith: four years, $50 million.

TE Hunter Henry: three years, $37.5 million.

WR Nelson Agholor: two years, $26 million.

WR Kendrick Bourne: three years, $22 million.

OLB Matt Judon: four years, $56.5 million.

DB Jalen Mills: four years, $24 million.

DE Deatrich Wise: four years, $30 million.

DT Davon Godchaux: two years, $16 million.

Total: $275.6 million.

But we all know that NFL contracts are loaded with money that won’t get earned. So let’s look at the full guarantees — the money the player earns, no matter what, if he were to never play another down of football:

▪ Full guarantee

Newton: one year, $3.5 million.

Smith: three years, $31.25 million.

Henry: two years, $25 million.

Agholor: two years, $16 million.

Bourne: one year, $5.25 million.

Judon: two years, $30 million.

Mills: two years, $9 million.

Wise: two years, $10 million.

Godchaux: two years, $9 million

Total: $139 million.

That’s a near-record amount of guaranteed money to be spending in free agency. But it also represents only about half of the maximum value of the contracts. Smith is the only player to get guaranteed money into a third season. Everyone else is a one- or two-year commitment.

Newton’s contract, especially, is almost entirely performance-based. He has $1.5 million in per-game roster bonuses and $8.5 million tied to incentives. Wise has a maximum value of $30 million, but only $10 million guaranteed.

Of course, the Patriots ultimately will be on the hook for more than just the guarantees. Let’s take a look at what they will be spending in cash in 2021:

▪ 2021 cash spending

Newton: $3.5 million-$13.6 million.

Smith: $16 million-$17 million.

Henry: $16 million-$17 million.

Agholor: $11 million-$14 million.

Bourne: $5.25 million-$7.5 million.

Judon: $19 million-$20 million.

Mills: $5.5 million-$6.5 million.

Wise: $6 million-$9 million.

Godchaux: $6.5 million-$7.5 million.

Total: $88.75 million-$112.1 million.

Each player has a range of earnings because of per-game roster bonuses or performance incentives. Newton, Wise, and Agholor have the most at stake in terms of incentives.

Now let’s break down the most important aspect: the impact on the salary cap:

▪ 2021 salary-cap numbers

Newton: $5.41 million.

Smith: $5.69 million.

Henry: $6.88 million.

Agholor: $7 million.

Bourne: $3.2 million.

Judon: $6.38 million.

Mills: $4.56 million.

Wise: $3.25 million.

Godchaux: $4.06 million.

Total: $46.43 million.

Thanks to some impressive salary-cap gymnastics, the Patriots will spend more than $90 million in cash on these nine players, but only half of it — or even less — will be accounted for on the 2021 salary cap. Judon could make $20 million in cash in ’21, and only a third of it will hit the salary cap. Same for the two tight ends, Smith and Henry.

More analysis on the signings:

▪ The Patriots did a great job of signing all these players at low numbers for 2021. But their cap numbers will explode in 2022. The $46.43 million cap hit for nine players in ’21 will become $88.55 million in ’22 for only eight players (since Newton is on a one-year deal). Judon’s number jumps from $6.38 million to $16.5 million. Smith increases from $5.69 million to $13.75 million. Henry goes from $6.88 million to $15 million. Agholor jumps from $7 million to $15 million.

The Patriots are just doing what every other team is doing this year — pushing as much cap money into the future as possible. The 2021 salary cap took a $25 million hit because of the pandemic, but with several new multibillion-dollar TV deals on the horizon, the salary cap should bounce back in a big way in the coming years.

▪ Smith and Henry got nearly identical contracts: a $15 million signing bonus, guaranteed base salaries of $1 million and $9 million, and per-game bonuses of $1 million each year. Their contracts average $12.5 million per year.

The only difference is Henry got a three-year deal, while Smith got four, and Smith got a full guarantee on $6.25 million of his $10 million salary in that third season, while Henry got no guarantees for 2023. But Henry also hits free agency again a year sooner.

▪ You have to overpay to get the top free agents, and the Patriots certainly did at tight end. Smith’s $31.25 million full guarantee is a record for tight ends, and Henry’s $25 million ranks second. They jump ahead of George Kittle ($23.63 million) and Travis Kelce ($20.75 million).

▪ Newton’s contract really doesn’t have much risk. His incentives don’t kick in until 60 percent playing time, and most of them are tied to making the playoffs. Realistically, Newton makes $5 million if he is active for 16 games, which is standard backup QB money.

The only way for him to earn the full $13.6 million is to play 90 percent of snaps, earn a spot on the All Pro and Pro Bowl teams, win the Super Bowl and win Super Bowl MVP. The Patriots would gladly pay the $13.6 million for that.

And while Newton has $3.5 million fully guaranteed, it’s even less than that. His base salary of $1.5 million comes with offsets, so if Newton is released and signs with another team, the $1.5 million is reduced by whatever Newton makes with the other team. In theory, the Patriots could owe Newton as little as $2 million, his signing bonus.

▪ Judon got a massive deal ($19 million-$20 million in the first year and $30 million-$32 million over the first two years) to anchor the pass rush … Agholor got a two-year, $16 million commitment, but Bourne is only a one-year commitment for mid-level money … I’m impressed that Wise got two years fully guaranteed and surprised that Godchaux got guarantees into his second season, as well … Mills can play all three cornerback positions and both safety spots, and will be a good investment for two years and $9 million-$12 million.

Ben Volin