Dennis-Yarmouth girls’ volleyball stuns host Barnstable in five sets

“I’m still coming down off the feeling of it,” said 14-year Dennis-Yarmouth coach Dru Sisson.

In their season-opening match, the visiting Dolphins rallied from a 2-1 deficit with a 25-23 win in the fourth set, followed by a 15-11 clincher to defeat Cape & Islands rival Barnstable for the first time since 1988.

“It’s kind of surreal, it is a very strange feeling to be honest.”

D-Y (1-0) seized a 25-18 victory in the first set but then quickly fell into a 2-1 deficit after 25-15 and 25-16 defeats.

“I’ve never seen any of my D-Y teams rally to come back against Barnstable,” said Sisson, the Globe’s Division 2 Coach of the Year in 2019. She believes that a reverse sweep against Old Rochester in last year’s D2 South semifinals is what showed the team that they were capable of coming back.

D-Y and Barnstable, situated 11 miles apart, are now regular league foes for the second straight season after the folding of the Atlantic Coast and the Old Colony leagues, respectively.

Led by their captains, senior Alayna Rooney (29 digs) and junior Lucy Swanson (19 kills), the Dolphins jumped out to a 9-1 lead in the fourth set on the way to the win.

On the verge of history, the moment wasn’t too big for the Dolphins, who held their breath until the very last point in the decisive fifth set.

“I have not seen any of my players jump higher than they did after the last point,” said Sisson.

Due to the COVID-19 spectator policy, the unfortunate part is that D-Y didn’t have a single parent, sibling, or fan to cheer them on during the match or witness the moment.

“I have to give a congratulations to the rest of my team and staff,” said Sisson. “They kept up their energy and it helped the ones on the floor keep their energy up as well and without that I don’t think we would have pulled it off.”

The Dolphins will try to make it two in a row when they host Barnstable on Friday at 5 p.m.

Acton-Boxborough 3, Westford 2 — Justine Amory (20 kills, 6 aces), Josie Hanlon (10 aces), and Chloe Hamilton (39 assists) clawed host A-B (3-0) out of an 0-2 hole and won three straight sets, 26-24, 25-23, 15-10, to stay unbeaten in the Dual County League.

Essex Tech 3, Greater Lawrence 0 — Seniors Molly Wetherbee (10 kills) and Ariana Magee (4 kills, 6 aces, 13 assists) led the host Hawks in their sweep of the Reggies to improve to 3-0 in the Commonwealth.

Wayland 3, Weston 2 — Led by the trio of freshman Juliana Perdomo (12 aces), senior Mira Ireland (9 kills), and junior Marie Popov (25 assists), the Warriors (1-0) traded sets with the Wildcats (1-2) before taking the decisive fifth set, 15-5, to secure the Dual County League victory.

Girls’ basketball

Lynn Classical 49, Medford 48 — Senior Amelia Pedro (19 points) and sophomore Ava Thurman (12 points) led the host Rams (2-0) in scoring while sophomore Lauren Hennessey (4 points) hit two clutch free throws to put Classical up by 3 with 11 seconds left in the Greater Boston League victory.











