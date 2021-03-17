On eve of two-game set with Bruins, skidding Sabres fire coach Ralph Krueger

Krueger is the third NHL coach to be sacked this season, the first by a US-based franchise, following the dismissals of Claude Julien in Montreal and Geoff Ward in Calgary.

Don Granato, joined by Matt Ellis, Buffalo’s director of player development, will be behind the bench Thursday night in Buffalo for the start of a two-game set with the Bruins. The teams will play again Saturday afternoon.

Losers of 12 straight and 17 of their last 19, the listless Buffalo Sabres fired coach Ralph Krueger and assistant Steve Smith Wednesday morning.

Spiritually, if not mathematically, the Sabres have been expunged from the playoff discussion.

Provided he is in the lineup, one-time MVP left winger Taylor Hall would be worth Bruins fans watching Thursday, because the former No. 1 draft pick likely will be traded prior to the league’s April 12 deadline.

Hall has an $8 million cap hit, so interested clubs would want to add him as close to April 12 as possible, to absorb a smaller financial hit. The Sabres could hasten the process if they are willing to keep some of his salary, be it a week or two, in the swap.

Interested Canadian teams (hello, Edmonton?) would want to get it done sooner rather than later, because of the mandate that necessitates a two-week quarantine period upon entering the country.

Ex-Bruin draft pick Kevyn Adams, a surprise choice last year to be named the Sabres general manager, remains in charge of the Buffalo front office. For now.

