Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson facing assault charge

“Today we filed suit against Deshaun Watson,” the firm added. “Too many times women have put up with behavior that we all know no one should put up with. Should we make excuses for the famous? Or those who hold special positions, or quarterbacks on a local professional football team? I don’t think so!”

In an Instagram post Tuesday evening, the Buzbee Law Firm (based out of Houston) delivered a series of charges against Watson , saying the “case we just filed against Watson isn’t about money — it’s about dignity and stopping behavior that should be stopped.”

While the statement doesn’t specify the exact nature of the allegations, attorney Tony Buzbee told Houston’s Fox 26 Tuesday night that Watson was getting a massage from a woman when “Watson went too far.”

Watson responded via social media Tuesday night, denying the charges.

“As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plantiff’s lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me,” he wrote on Twitter. “I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect.

“The plaintiff’s lawyer claims that this isn’t about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn’t about money for me — it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that.”

